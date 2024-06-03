Minnesota Vikings, wide receiver Justin Jefferson agree to record $140M contract

1 of 5 | Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is now under contract through 2028. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agency, WME Sports, announced Monday. The pact, which includes $110 million in guarantees, will make Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. He will be under contract through 2028. Advertisement

Jefferson and the Vikings each confirmed that they agreed to an extension, but did not disclose contract terms.

"Something that once was a dream is now my reality," Jefferson wrote on Instagram. "There are so many people that I can sit here and thank, but you all know who you are that helped me along the way. But we ain't stopping here. There's more to be done."

Jefferson also posted a video on Instagram. He thanked God, his family, fans and the Vikings for their roles in his football journey. The No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft totaled 392 catches for 5,899 yards and 31 total touchdowns through his first 60 NFL appearances.

Jefferson led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards in 2022. He also scored nine touchdowns over 17 starts that season. He totaled at least 1,400 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons, en route to Pro Bowl honors.

Jefferson totaled 68 catches for 1,074 yards and five scores over 10 games last season, which was interrupted by a hamstring injury.

"The time has finally come," Jefferson said in his Instagram video. "The deal I've been waiting for since I was a little kid. Being doubted my whole career, not being highly recruited, not being the first receiver off the draft board.

"This whole journey wasn't easy for me."

The Vikings, who will start mandatory minicamp Tuesday in Eagan, Minn., enter the 2024 campaign with a new-look offense after quarterback Kirk Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.

First-round pick J.J. McCarthy, Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall are the quarterbacks on the roster. Jordan Addison and Brandon Powell join Jefferson as the Vikings' top wide receivers.

The Vikings also enter minicamp with off-season addition Aaron Jones leading the running back unit. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who sustained a season-ending knee injury last year, is still recovering from off-season surgery.