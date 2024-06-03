Trending
Advertisement
NFL
June 3, 2024 / 10:46 AM

Minnesota Vikings, wide receiver Justin Jefferson agree to record $140M contract

By Alex Butler
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is now under contract through 2028. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
1 of 5 | Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is now under contract through 2028. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agency, WME Sports, announced Monday.

The pact, which includes $110 million in guarantees, will make Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. He will be under contract through 2028.

Advertisement

Jefferson and the Vikings each confirmed that they agreed to an extension, but did not disclose contract terms.

"Something that once was a dream is now my reality," Jefferson wrote on Instagram. "There are so many people that I can sit here and thank, but you all know who you are that helped me along the way. But we ain't stopping here. There's more to be done."

Related

Jefferson also posted a video on Instagram. He thanked God, his family, fans and the Vikings for their roles in his football journey. The No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft totaled 392 catches for 5,899 yards and 31 total touchdowns through his first 60 NFL appearances.

Jefferson led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards in 2022. He also scored nine touchdowns over 17 starts that season. He totaled at least 1,400 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons, en route to Pro Bowl honors.

Advertisement

Jefferson totaled 68 catches for 1,074 yards and five scores over 10 games last season, which was interrupted by a hamstring injury.

"The time has finally come," Jefferson said in his Instagram video. "The deal I've been waiting for since I was a little kid. Being doubted my whole career, not being highly recruited, not being the first receiver off the draft board.

"This whole journey wasn't easy for me."

The Vikings, who will start mandatory minicamp Tuesday in Eagan, Minn., enter the 2024 campaign with a new-look offense after quarterback Kirk Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.

First-round pick J.J. McCarthy, Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall are the quarterbacks on the roster. Jordan Addison and Brandon Powell join Jefferson as the Vikings' top wide receivers.

The Vikings also enter minicamp with off-season addition Aaron Jones leading the running back unit. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who sustained a season-ending knee injury last year, is still recovering from off-season surgery.

Latest Headlines

Miami Dolphins agree to $84.7M extension with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
NFL // 4 days ago
Miami Dolphins agree to $84.7M extension with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
MIAMI, May 30 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to a three-year, $84.7M extension with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, a source familiar with the deal told UPI on Thursday. The pact, which runs through 2028, includes $76 million in guarantees.
San Francisco 49ers sign wide receiver Jauan Jennings to 1-year extension
NFL // 4 days ago
San Francisco 49ers sign wide receiver Jauan Jennings to 1-year extension
May 29 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Jauan Jennings to a one-year extension, keeping him under contract through the 2025 season, the team announced Wednesday.
Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa bolstered throwing power, not slacking amid contract talks
NFL // 5 days ago
Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa bolstered throwing power, not slacking amid contract talks
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 28 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has shown increased throwing power, while teammates touted his communication and physical preparation amid highly publicized, off-season contract talks.
Pittsburgh to host 2026 NFL Draft
NFL // 1 week ago
Pittsburgh to host 2026 NFL Draft
May 22 (UPI) -- NFL team owners selected Pittsburgh as the host city for the 2024 NFL Draft, the league announced Wednesday.
Longtime Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker to retire, cites family time
NFL // 1 week ago
Longtime Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker to retire, cites family time
May 21 (UPI) -- Longtime NFL wide receiver DeVante Parker, who spent the majority of his career with the Miami Dolphins, will retire from the NFL, his agent, Jimmy Gould, confirmed Tuesday to UPI.
Raiders legend, Hall of Famer Jim Otto dies at 86
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Raiders legend, Hall of Famer Jim Otto dies at 86
May 20 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame center Jim Otto, who spent his 15-year career with the Oakland Raiders, has died, the NFL franchise announced. He was 86.
Former Lions, Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers retires from NFL
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Former Lions, Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers retires from NFL
May 16 (UPI) -- Longtime Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers will retire from the NFL after 11 seasons, he announced Thursday on Instagram.
NFL teams use celebrity cameos, parody movies, video games for schedule releases
NFL // 2 weeks ago
NFL teams use celebrity cameos, parody movies, video games for schedule releases
May 16 (UPI) -- NFL teams made major efforts to creatively present their 2024 schedules for fans, using current and former players, actors, movie and video game parodies and even race car drivers.
Tua Tagovailoa review reversed Odell Beckham Jr.'s hesitance to join Dolphins
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Tua Tagovailoa review reversed Odell Beckham Jr.'s hesitance to join Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 15 (UPI) -- A thorough review of quarterback Tua Tagovalioa's performance played a key role in Odell Beckham Jr. reversing his hesitance to sign with the Miami Dolphins, the veteran wide receiver said.
NFL schedule release 2024: International opponents, kickoff times confirmed
NFL // 2 weeks ago
NFL schedule release 2024: International opponents, kickoff times confirmed
May 15 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in the first of five confirmed NFL international series matchups, the league announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mike Tyson's fight vs. Jake Paul postponed after medical incident
Mike Tyson's fight vs. Jake Paul postponed after medical incident
Kyrie Irving says 'protection' from Mavericks, growth led to NBA Finals return
Kyrie Irving says 'protection' from Mavericks, growth led to NBA Finals return
Simone Biles wins 9th U.S. gymnastics title, cites increased therapy before Olympics
Simone Biles wins 9th U.S. gymnastics title, cites increased therapy before Olympics
President Biden welcomes Kansas City Chiefs to White House
President Biden welcomes Kansas City Chiefs to White House
U.S. swimming legend Katie Ledecky calls for accountability amid Chinese doping report
U.S. swimming legend Katie Ledecky calls for accountability amid Chinese doping report
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement