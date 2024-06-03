Trending
June 3, 2024

Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen dies at 52

By Alex Butler
Hall of Fame offensive lineman Larry Allen (R) protected quarterback Troy Aikman during his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI
Hall of Fame offensive lineman Larry Allen (R) protected quarterback Troy Aikman during his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI

June 3 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013, died suddenly while vacationing with his family in Mexico, the team announced Monday. He was 52.

"The Dallas Cowboys are very saddened to share that Cowboys legend, Super Bowl Champion, Cowboys Ring of Honor member, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family on Sunday," the Cowboys said in a news release.

"Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL.

"His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner."

Allen entered the league as a second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 1994 NFL Draft. He spent his first 12 seasons with the NFC East franchise. Allen spent his final two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 11-time Pro Bowl selection and six-time All-Pro played tackle and guard throughout his career. He won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys in 1996.

In just his second season, the 6-foot-3, 325-pound offensive lineman helped clear paths for running back Emmitt Smith, when he ran for a then-franchise record 1,773 yards. He also served as a protector for quarterback Troy Aikman.

"He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle -- whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III," the Cowboys said of Allen.

"The Jones [ownership] family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry."

The Cowboys said memorial service arrangements and details will be announced in the near future.

"The National Football League is filled with gifted athletes, but only a rare few have combined the size, brute strength, speed and agility of Larry Allen," Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement.

"What he could do as an offensive lineman often defied logic and comprehension. In a six-season span, he was named All-Pro every year, and one of those seasons came when the Cowboys needed him to step in at tackle.

"He could literally beat the will out of his opponents, with many quitting mid-game or not dressing at all rather than face him, but that was only on the field. Off it, he was a quiet, gentle giant. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Janelle; daughters, Jayla and Loriana; and son, Larry III."

