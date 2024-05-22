Pittsburgh to host 2026 NFL Draft

Pittsburgh will be the host of the 2026 NFL Draft after the 2025 edition of the annual event is held in April in Green Bay, Wis. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- NFL team owners selected Pittsburgh as the host city for the 2024 NFL Draft, the league announced Wednesday. The choice came in a vote from the owners, who are in Nashville for a spring league meeting. Pittsburgh will be the 10th different city to host the draft since the NFL moved the event from New York in 2015 to rotate venues around the country. Advertisement

The Pittsburgh Steelers said that the 2026 draft will incorporate elements of Point State Park and Acrisure Stadium. The 1948 NFL Draft was the last held in Pittsburgh.

"We are excited that the city of Pittsburgh has been selected to host the 2026 NFL Draft," Steelers owner Art Rooney II said in a news release. "This will be an amazing event that will highlight everything the region has to offer on a national and international level.

"I truly appreciate the work that has been done by VisitPITTSBURGH, the NFL, local and state officials, and internally within our organization to accomplish our goal of being selected to host the NFL Draft.

"We look forward to football fans from all across the country coming to enjoy our city's culture, while also showcasing our rich football history and tradition in the region."

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wis. A record 775,000 fans attended the 2024 NFL Draft, which was held last month in Detroit.

"The NFL Draft is one of the biggest, most-anticipated sporting events of the year, and we're thrilled to partner with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Visit Pittsburgh for our 2026 event," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"We have a unique opportunity to spotlight this wonderful community on a global stage, benefiting Pittsburgh's economy and entertaining football fans from all markets.

"We know this pride of Pennsylvania will shine bright in 2026."

Pennsylvania will host several other major events in 2026, in addition to the NFL Draft, including the MLB All-Star Game, PGA Championship and men's World Cup games.