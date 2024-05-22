Trending
Advertisement
NFL
May 22, 2024 / 12:53 PM

Pittsburgh to host 2026 NFL Draft

By Alex Butler
Pittsburgh will be the host of the 2026 NFL Draft after the 2025 edition of the annual event is held in April in Green Bay, Wis. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Pittsburgh will be the host of the 2026 NFL Draft after the 2025 edition of the annual event is held in April in Green Bay, Wis. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- NFL team owners selected Pittsburgh as the host city for the 2024 NFL Draft, the league announced Wednesday.

The choice came in a vote from the owners, who are in Nashville for a spring league meeting. Pittsburgh will be the 10th different city to host the draft since the NFL moved the event from New York in 2015 to rotate venues around the country.

Advertisement

The Pittsburgh Steelers said that the 2026 draft will incorporate elements of Point State Park and Acrisure Stadium. The 1948 NFL Draft was the last held in Pittsburgh.

"We are excited that the city of Pittsburgh has been selected to host the 2026 NFL Draft," Steelers owner Art Rooney II said in a news release. "This will be an amazing event that will highlight everything the region has to offer on a national and international level.

Related

"I truly appreciate the work that has been done by VisitPITTSBURGH, the NFL, local and state officials, and internally within our organization to accomplish our goal of being selected to host the NFL Draft.

"We look forward to football fans from all across the country coming to enjoy our city's culture, while also showcasing our rich football history and tradition in the region."

Advertisement

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wis. A record 775,000 fans attended the 2024 NFL Draft, which was held last month in Detroit.

"The NFL Draft is one of the biggest, most-anticipated sporting events of the year, and we're thrilled to partner with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Visit Pittsburgh for our 2026 event," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"We have a unique opportunity to spotlight this wonderful community on a global stage, benefiting Pittsburgh's economy and entertaining football fans from all markets.

"We know this pride of Pennsylvania will shine bright in 2026."

Pennsylvania will host several other major events in 2026, in addition to the NFL Draft, including the MLB All-Star Game, PGA Championship and men's World Cup games.

Latest Headlines

Longtime Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker to retire, cites family time
NFL // 1 day ago
Longtime Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker to retire, cites family time
May 21 (UPI) -- Longtime NFL wide receiver DeVante Parker, who spent the majority of his career with the Miami Dolphins, will retire from the NFL, his agent, Jimmy Gould, confirmed Tuesday to UPI.
Raiders legend, Hall of Famer Jim Otto dies at 86
NFL // 2 days ago
Raiders legend, Hall of Famer Jim Otto dies at 86
May 20 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame center Jim Otto, who spent his 15-year career with the Oakland Raiders, has died, the NFL franchise announced. He was 86.
Former Lions, Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers retires from NFL
NFL // 6 days ago
Former Lions, Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers retires from NFL
May 16 (UPI) -- Longtime Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers will retire from the NFL after 11 seasons, he announced Thursday on Instagram.
NFL teams use celebrity cameos, parody movies, video games for schedule releases
NFL // 6 days ago
NFL teams use celebrity cameos, parody movies, video games for schedule releases
May 16 (UPI) -- NFL teams made major efforts to creatively present their 2024 schedules for fans, using current and former players, actors, movie and video game parodies and even race car drivers.
Tua Tagovailoa review reversed Odell Beckham Jr.'s hesitance to join Dolphins
NFL // 6 days ago
Tua Tagovailoa review reversed Odell Beckham Jr.'s hesitance to join Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 15 (UPI) -- A thorough review of quarterback Tua Tagovalioa's performance played a key role in Odell Beckham Jr. reversing his hesitance to sign with the Miami Dolphins, the veteran wide receiver said.
NFL schedule release 2024: International opponents, kickoff times confirmed
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL schedule release 2024: International opponents, kickoff times confirmed
May 15 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in the first of five confirmed NFL international series matchups, the league announced Wednesday.
Rodgers, Jets to face 49ers in 2024's first Monday Night Football matchup
NFL // 1 week ago
Rodgers, Jets to face 49ers in 2024's first Monday Night Football matchup
May 14 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will face the Super Bowl LVIII runner-up San Francisco 49ers in the first "Monday Night Football" game of the 2024 NFL campaign, the league announced Tuesday.
Bills agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling
NFL // 1 week ago
Bills agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling
May 14 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year contract with free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
K.C. Chiefs to host Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of 2024 NFL season
NFL // 1 week ago
K.C. Chiefs to host Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of 2024 NFL season
May 14 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will take on Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, the league announced Tuesday.
Reigning champion Chiefs to face MVP-led Ravens in 2024 NFL opener
NFL // 1 week ago
Reigning champion Chiefs to face MVP-led Ravens in 2024 NFL opener
May 13 (UPI) -- The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will face reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL season opener, the league announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Louisville police to investigate officers who arrested golfer Scottie Scheffler
Louisville police to investigate officers who arrested golfer Scottie Scheffler
New Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada sues over alleged Florida NIL deal
New Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada sues over alleged Florida NIL deal
NASCAR's Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fined $75K for punching Kyle Busch; crew suspended
NASCAR's Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fined $75K for punching Kyle Busch; crew suspended
Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run
Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run
'Resilient' Celtics overcome Pacers in OT, win Game 1 of ECF
'Resilient' Celtics overcome Pacers in OT, win Game 1 of ECF
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement