Trending
Advertisement
NFL
May 15, 2024 / 9:41 AM

NFL schedule release 2024: International opponents, kickoff times confirmed

By Alex Butler
Wide receiver A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 6 on Peacock. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
1 of 5 | Wide receiver A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 6 on Peacock. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in the first of five confirmed NFL international series matchups, the league announced Wednesday.

The Packers-Eagles game will be held at Corinthians Arena and stream on Peacock. Four other 2024 international series games will air on NFL Network. Three will be held in London, while another is contested in Munich.

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will battle the Minnesota Vikings at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Chicago Bears will face Trevor Lawrence, the top pick in 2021, and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at the same facility.

The Jaguars will then host the New England Patriots at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at London's Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement

The Carolina Panthers will host the New York Giants in the final international series matchup. That game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at Allianz Arena, the home of German Bundesliga soccer club Bayern Munich.

Full NFL schedules will be released at 8 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network. Several other 2024 regular-season matchups were revealed earlier this off-season, including announcements made Tuesday.
Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will open their title defense and launch the NFL season with a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 in Kansas City, Mo. The Eagles will battle the Packers the next day in the second game of the 2024 NFL campaign.

The Cleveland Browns will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8 and the San Francisco 49ers will host the Jets on Sept. 9 in the two other announced Week 1 matchups.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 12 in the first Week 2 matchup. The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 15 in another high-profile Week 2 matchup.

The four other international series matchups were the only other games to be officially revealed by the NFL as of Wednesday morning.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rodgers, Jets to face 49ers in 2024's first Monday Night Football matchup
NFL // 22 hours ago
Rodgers, Jets to face 49ers in 2024's first Monday Night Football matchup
May 14 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will face the Super Bowl LVIII runner-up San Francisco 49ers in the first "Monday Night Football" game of the 2024 NFL campaign, the league announced Tuesday.
Bills agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling
NFL // 1 day ago
Bills agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling
May 14 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year contract with free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
K.C. Chiefs to host Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of 2024 NFL season
NFL // 1 day ago
K.C. Chiefs to host Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of 2024 NFL season
May 14 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will take on Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, the league announced Tuesday.
Reigning champion Chiefs to face MVP-led Ravens in 2024 NFL opener
NFL // 1 day ago
Reigning champion Chiefs to face MVP-led Ravens in 2024 NFL opener
May 13 (UPI) -- The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will face reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL season opener, the league announced Monday.
Dolphins first-rounder Chop Robinson says pass rush improved over off-season
NFL // 4 days ago
Dolphins first-rounder Chop Robinson says pass rush improved over off-season
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 10 (UPI) -- Demeioun "Chop" Robinson was already known for the relentless engine he uses to hunt quarterbacks. Now the Miami Dolphins rookie says improved hand movements are second nature, amplifying his reputable pass rush arsenal.
Shilo Sanders portrays father Deion Sanders in acting debut
NFL // 5 days ago
Shilo Sanders portrays father Deion Sanders in acting debut
May 10 (UPI) -- Colorado safety Shilo Sanders made his acting debut, portraying his father, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, in the season finale of "BMF" on Friday on Starz.
Jimmy Johnson, legendary 49er Hall of Famer, dies at 86
NFL // 5 days ago
Jimmy Johnson, legendary 49er Hall of Famer, dies at 86
May 9 (UPI) -- Former NFL legend Jimmy Johnson, who spent his entire 16-year pro football career with the San Francisco 49ers, and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994, is dead at 86, the Hall announced Thursday.
New York Giants sign ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson
NFL // 5 days ago
New York Giants sign ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson
May 9 (UPI) -- Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson, who spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants, the team announced Thursday.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce lands acting role in TV horror drama series
NFL // 6 days ago
Chiefs' Travis Kelce lands acting role in TV horror drama series
May 8 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce won't only appear in games and commercials during the upcoming NFL season, but he'll also join the cast of the FX horror drama series, "Grotesquerie," he confirmed on Instagram.
Tennessee Titans agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Tyler Boyd
NFL // 1 week ago
Tennessee Titans agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Tyler Boyd
May 7 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, he confirmed Tuesday on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rory McIlroy files for divorce from wife of seven years
Rory McIlroy files for divorce from wife of seven years
Caitlin Clark wants to 'move on' after 20-point, 10-turnover WNBA debut
Caitlin Clark wants to 'move on' after 20-point, 10-turnover WNBA debut
Bay Area's new WNBA franchise reveals 'Valkyries' name, branding
Bay Area's new WNBA franchise reveals 'Valkyries' name, branding
Umpires find 'stickiest stuff' in Ronel Blanco's glove, eject Astros pitcher
Umpires find 'stickiest stuff' in Ronel Blanco's glove, eject Astros pitcher
NHL Playoffs: Bruins edge Panthers in Game 5, avoid elimination
NHL Playoffs: Bruins edge Panthers in Game 5, avoid elimination
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement