Advertisement
NFL
May 14, 2024 / 11:09 AM

Rodgers, Jets to face 49ers in 2024's first Monday Night Football matchup

By Alex Butler
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (R) will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (R) will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will face the Super Bowl LVIII runner-up San Francisco 49ers in the first Monday Night Football game of the 2024 NFL campaign, the league announced Tuesday.

The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 9 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. It will air on ESPN.

Advertisement

Rodgers, who was traded from the Green Bay Packers last off-season, made his Jets debut in a Monday Night Football season opener last year. He was injured after just 75 seconds, sustaining a season-ending torn left Achilles tendon.

Despite his absence, the Jets beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime to start the season 1-0. They then lost their next three games.

Related

The Jets followed that skid with a three-game winning streak, but then dropped six of their next seven and finished the campaign with a 7-10 record. They were led by the No. 3 defense in the NFL.

Advertisement

The 49ers, who had the No. 2 offense and No. 3 defense in the NFL, won their first five games. They entered their Week 9 bye with a 5-3 record. The 49ers then went on a six-game winning streak and finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, en route to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

They then beat the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round to earn a trip to the NFC title game for the fourth time in five years. They next defeated the Detroit Lions to clinch their second trip to the Super Bowl in five seasons.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, will open the 2024 season against the Baltimore Ravens. That matchup will kick off at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 5 in Kansas City, Mo., and air on NBC.

The NFL, which will reveal the entire schedule Wednesday, announced three other games so far this off-season. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers Sept. 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. That NFC matchup will stream on Peacock.

The Cleveland Browns will host the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 8 in Cleveland. That game will air on Fox. The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the first announced Week 2 matchup at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 15 in Kansas City. That game will air on CBS.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Bills agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling
NFL // 1 hour ago
Bills agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling
May 14 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year contract with free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
K.C. Chiefs to host Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of 2024 NFL season
NFL // 2 hours ago
K.C. Chiefs to host Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of 2024 NFL season
May 14 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will take on Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, the league announced Tuesday.
Reigning champion Chiefs to face MVP-led Ravens in 2024 NFL opener
NFL // 1 day ago
Reigning champion Chiefs to face MVP-led Ravens in 2024 NFL opener
May 13 (UPI) -- The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will face reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL season opener, the league announced Monday.
Dolphins first-rounder Chop Robinson says pass rush improved over off-season
NFL // 3 days ago
Dolphins first-rounder Chop Robinson says pass rush improved over off-season
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 10 (UPI) -- Demeioun "Chop" Robinson was already known for the relentless engine he uses to hunt quarterbacks. Now the Miami Dolphins rookie says improved hand movements are second nature, amplifying his reputable pass rush arsenal.
Shilo Sanders portrays father Deion Sanders in acting debut
NFL // 4 days ago
Shilo Sanders portrays father Deion Sanders in acting debut
May 10 (UPI) -- Colorado safety Shilo Sanders made his acting debut, portraying his father, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, in the season finale of "BMF" on Friday on Starz.
Jimmy Johnson, legendary 49er Hall of Famer, dies at 86
NFL // 4 days ago
Jimmy Johnson, legendary 49er Hall of Famer, dies at 86
May 9 (UPI) -- Former NFL legend Jimmy Johnson, who spent his entire 16-year pro football career with the San Francisco 49ers, and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994, is dead at 86, the Hall announced Thursday.
New York Giants sign ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson
NFL // 4 days ago
New York Giants sign ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson
May 9 (UPI) -- Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson, who spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants, the team announced Thursday.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce lands acting role in TV horror drama series
NFL // 6 days ago
Chiefs' Travis Kelce lands acting role in TV horror drama series
May 8 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce won't only appear in games and commercials during the upcoming NFL season, but he'll also join the cast of the FX horror drama series, "Grotesquerie," he confirmed on Instagram.
Tennessee Titans agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Tyler Boyd
NFL // 6 days ago
Tennessee Titans agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Tyler Boyd
May 7 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, he confirmed Tuesday on social media.
Marian Univ. to hire coach Pat Knight, son of basketball icon Bob Knight
NFL // 1 week ago
Marian Univ. to hire coach Pat Knight, son of basketball icon Bob Knight
May 7 (UPI) -- Marian University will hire Pat Knight, the son of late college basketball legend and Hall of Famer Bob Knight, as its new men's basketball coach.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Camila Giorgi announces retirement from tennis amid Italian tax probe
Camila Giorgi announces retirement from tennis amid Italian tax probe
Jimmy Johnson, legendary 49er Hall of Famer, dies at 86
Jimmy Johnson, legendary 49er Hall of Famer, dies at 86
Saturday's Preakness Stakes could keep Triple Crown hopes up
Saturday's Preakness Stakes could keep Triple Crown hopes up
Olympic weightlifter Oleksandr Pielieshenko killed in Russia-Ukraine war
Olympic weightlifter Oleksandr Pielieshenko killed in Russia-Ukraine war
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets use 'surgical execution' to beat Timberwolves, tie playoff series
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets use 'surgical execution' to beat Timberwolves, tie playoff series
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement