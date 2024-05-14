Advertisement
NFL
May 14, 2024 / 8:49 AM

K.C. Chiefs to host Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of 2024 NFL season

By Alex Butler
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (R) has a 3-1 career record against the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
1 of 5 | Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (R) has a 3-1 career record against the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will take on Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, the league announced Tuesday.

The AFC foes, who met in two of the last three conference title games, will play again at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sept. 15 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. It will air on CBS.

Advertisement

The Bengals and Chiefs have met five times over the last three seasons, with Mahomes and Burrow involved in four of those matchups. The Bengals are 3-1 against the Chiefs in the games Burrow played.

All of those matchups were decided by just three points. The Bengals and Chiefs split (1-1) their AFC Championship games during that span.

Related

The Chiefs beat the Bengals 25-17 in their last game Dec. 31 in Kansas City. Burrow, who sustained a wrist injury on Nov. 27, did not play.

Full NFL schedules will be revealed at 8 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network.

The NFL revealed several other 2024 contests earllier this off-season. On Monday, the NFL announced that the Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens in the regular-season opener at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 5 in Kansas City. That game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Advertisement

Later Monday, the league said the Cleveland Browns will host the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 8 in Cleveland. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady will make his Fox broadcasting debut then.

The NFL also announced that the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 6 at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium in London, while the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will play games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium there. The Carolina Panthers will play at Allianz Arena in Munich. Dates and opponents for those games will be announced later.

A two-hour schedule release edition of "Good Morning America" will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network. Specific details for the international series games will be revealed.

Latest Headlines

Bills agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling
NFL // 19 minutes ago
Bills agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling
May 14 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year contract with free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Reigning champion Chiefs to face MVP-led Ravens in 2024 NFL opener
NFL // 23 hours ago
Reigning champion Chiefs to face MVP-led Ravens in 2024 NFL opener
May 13 (UPI) -- The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will face reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL season opener, the league announced Monday.
Dolphins first-rounder Chop Robinson says pass rush improved over off-season
NFL // 3 days ago
Dolphins first-rounder Chop Robinson says pass rush improved over off-season
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 10 (UPI) -- Demeioun "Chop" Robinson was already known for the relentless engine he uses to hunt quarterbacks. Now the Miami Dolphins rookie says improved hand movements are second nature, amplifying his reputable pass rush arsenal.
Shilo Sanders portrays father Deion Sanders in acting debut
NFL // 4 days ago
Shilo Sanders portrays father Deion Sanders in acting debut
May 10 (UPI) -- Colorado safety Shilo Sanders made his acting debut, portraying his father, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, in the season finale of "BMF" on Friday on Starz.
Jimmy Johnson, legendary 49er Hall of Famer, dies at 86
NFL // 4 days ago
Jimmy Johnson, legendary 49er Hall of Famer, dies at 86
May 9 (UPI) -- Former NFL legend Jimmy Johnson, who spent his entire 16-year pro football career with the San Francisco 49ers, and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994, is dead at 86, the Hall announced Thursday.
New York Giants sign ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson
NFL // 4 days ago
New York Giants sign ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson
May 9 (UPI) -- Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson, who spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants, the team announced Thursday.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce lands acting role in TV horror drama series
NFL // 5 days ago
Chiefs' Travis Kelce lands acting role in TV horror drama series
May 8 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce won't only appear in games and commercials during the upcoming NFL season, but he'll also join the cast of the FX horror drama series, "Grotesquerie," he confirmed on Instagram.
Tennessee Titans agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Tyler Boyd
NFL // 6 days ago
Tennessee Titans agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Tyler Boyd
May 7 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, he confirmed Tuesday on social media.
Marian Univ. to hire coach Pat Knight, son of basketball icon Bob Knight
NFL // 6 days ago
Marian Univ. to hire coach Pat Knight, son of basketball icon Bob Knight
May 7 (UPI) -- Marian University will hire Pat Knight, the son of late college basketball legend and Hall of Famer Bob Knight, as its new men's basketball coach.
Deflategate admission, Bill Belichick slights among Tom Brady roast highlights
NFL // 1 week ago
Deflategate admission, Bill Belichick slights among Tom Brady roast highlights
May 6 (UPI) -- Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady appeared to make an admission of guilt for his role in the Deflategate cheating scandal in one of many notable moments from his roast, which aired on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Camila Giorgi announces retirement from tennis amid Italian tax probe
Camila Giorgi announces retirement from tennis amid Italian tax probe
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets use 'surgical execution' to beat Timberwolves, tie playoff series
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets use 'surgical execution' to beat Timberwolves, tie playoff series
Olympic weightlifter Oleksandr Pielieshenko killed in Russia-Ukraine war
Olympic weightlifter Oleksandr Pielieshenko killed in Russia-Ukraine war
Jimmy Johnson, legendary 49er Hall of Famer, dies at 86
Jimmy Johnson, legendary 49er Hall of Famer, dies at 86
Saturday's Preakness Stakes could keep Triple Crown hopes up
Saturday's Preakness Stakes could keep Triple Crown hopes up
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement