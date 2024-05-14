Advertisement
NFL
May 14, 2024 / 9:13 AM

Bills agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling

By Alex Butler
Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) won two Super Bowl titles with the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
1 of 5 | Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) won two Super Bowl titles with the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year contract with free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.

Valdes-Scantling, 29, spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He logged 21 catches for 315 yards and a score over 16 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.

He also caught eight passes for 128 yards last postseason and scored a touchdown in the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The six-year veteran entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Valdes-Scantling spent his first four seasons with the Packers, catching passes for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who won two of his four NFL MVP awards during that span.

He won the Super Bowl in each of his two seasons with the Chiefs. Mahomes also won an MVP award in 2022 with Valdes-Scantling on the Chiefs roster.

The former North Carolina State and South Florida playmaker logged a career-high 42 catches and totaled 687 receiving yards and two scores in 2022 for the Chiefs.

He caught 33 passes for a career-best 690 yards and six scores in 2020 with the Packers. Valdes-Scantling also led the NFL with 20.9 yards per catch during that year.

Valdes-Scantling totaled 186 catches for 3,155 yards and 16 scores over his first 92 NFL appearances. He will not catch passes from Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills, who traded star pass catcher Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans earlier this off-season, enter the 2024-25 campaign with Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, Justin Shorter, Chase Claypool and Valdes-Scantling, among others, in their wide receivers room.

