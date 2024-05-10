Shilo Sanders portrays father Deion Sanders in acting debut

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders' (pictured) son, Shilo, portrayed the football legend in the season finale of BMF on Friday on Starz. File Photo by Kate Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Colorado safety Shilo Sanders made his acting debut, portraying his father, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, in the season finale of BMF on Friday on Starz. Deion, otherwise known as "Prime Time" or "Coach Prime," announced earlier this week that Shilo was involved in the crime drama. The 10th episode of the third season released at midnight Friday on the Starz app and will air at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz. Advertisement

"Shilo Sanders did his thang on BMF," Sanders wrote Friday, praising his son. "I'm so proud of you son! Wow wow wow! Those Sanders ain't playing baby.

"You played daddy dawg! Wow I'm so proud proud proud!"

Shilo, 24, started his collegiate tenure at South Carolina. He played for his dad at Jackson State in 2021 and missed part of the 2022 campaign because of a knee injury.

He logged 70 combined tackles, four forced fumbles, three passes defensed, a fumble recovery and an 80-yard interception for a touchdown in 11 games last season for the Buffaloes. He wears the same number, 21, that his father sported during his Hall of Fame NFL tenure.

Advertisement .@ShiloSanders took off for 80-yards ‍ Longest interception return since 2017 pic.twitter.com/sxBbSkVE4U— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) September 17, 2023

His younger brother, 22-year-old Shedeur, was quarterback for the Buffaloes last season. He also played quarterback at Jackson State under his father.

Shedeur, who also works as an aspiring rapper, released his first song, "Perfect Timing," on Tuesday. He completed 69.3% of his throws for 3,230 yards, 27 scores and three interceptions last season for the 4-8 Buffaloes. He also ran for four touchdowns.

Shedeur is projected as a first-round pick in many early mock drafts for the 2025 NFL Draft. Shilo is projected as a later-round selection.

The Buffaloes will start their 2024-25 campaign against North Dakota State on Aug. 29 in Boulder, Colo.