May 8, 2024 / 11:08 AM

Chiefs' Travis Kelce lands acting role in TV horror drama series

By Alex Butler
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will appear in the FX series Grotesquerie this fall. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will appear in the FX series Grotesquerie this fall. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce won't only appear in games and commercials during the upcoming NFL season, but he'll also join the cast of the FX horror drama series, Grotesquerie, he confirmed on Instagram.

Kelce shared a video confirming his involvement in the project Tuesday on the social media platform. The video, originally posted by Grotesquerie actress Niecy Nash-Betts, showed the two on the show's set.

"Guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?" Nash-Betts asked before panning her camera over to Kelce.

Kelce laughed before saying he was jumping "into new territory." He later shared the video on his Instagram story, including the caption: "stepping into a new world with one of the legends."

Ryan Murphy Productions and FX announced the show Feb. 23, about two weeks after Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers for their second-consecutive Super Bowl title.

The network and producer said that Nash-Betts and fellow Emmy Award winner Courtney B. Vance and Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville will star in Grotesquerie, which will air this fall.

Details about Kelce's role are scarce, but sources told ET that the All-Pro tight end secured a "guest-starring role." Sources confirmed Kelce's involvement to Deadline, which reported that Grotesquerie just started filming.

Kelce sported an all-white hospital-uniform-type outfit in Nash-Betts' video. while she wore what appeared to be a hospital gown under a robe.

Kelce has made several appearances on TV shows in recent years, including one in October alongside girlfriend -- and music superstar -- Taylor Swift on Saturday Night Live.

Kelce also is set to host Prime Video's Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity and recently produced My Dear Friend Zoe, a movie featuring Morgan Freeman, Ed Harris and Sonequa Martin-Green.

Kelce previously appeared as himself in the Showtime series Moonbase 8, but for just one episode. A source who spoke to ET hinted that he could be a recurring guest on Grotesquerie, saying his "presence will be felt during the series."

The 11-year NFL veteran, who signed a new $34.2 million contract last month with the Chiefs, attended last weekend's Kentucky Derby and Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix.

The Chiefs are set to host voluntary off-season workouts later this month. They will hold mandatory minicamp in June.

