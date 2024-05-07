Trending
NFL
May 7, 2024 / 1:30 PM

Tennessee Titans agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Tyler Boyd

By Alex Butler
Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (L) is set to join a group of Tennessee Titans pass catches that features DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
1 of 5 | Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (L) is set to join a group of Tennessee Titans pass catches that features DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, he confirmed Tuesday on social media.

"Titan up," Boyd wrote on X and Instagram.

The former Cincinnati Bengals playmaker also shared a post from NFL Network that said his one-year pact is worth up to $4.5 million. Boyd, 29, totaled 667 yards and two scores over 17 games last season for the Bengals.

He entered the league as a second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2016 NFL Draft. Boyd totaled exactly 6,000 yards and 31 scores on 413 receptions through his first 120 appearances. He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in 2018 and 2019.

While in Cincinnati, Boyd teamed up with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to form one of the best wide receiver groups in the NFL. He will now join a Titans wide receiver group that also features DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks.

He also will reunite with former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who was hired this off-season as the Titans' new head coach.

