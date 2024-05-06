Deflategate admission, Bill Belichick slights among Tom Brady roast highlights

1 of 5 | Tom Brady, who retired from the NFL in 2023, was the target for many jabs as part of the Roast of Tom Brady. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady appeared to make an admission of guilt for his role in the Deflategate cheating scandal in one of many notable moments from his roast, which aired on Netflix. Former coach Bill Belichick, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, several of Brady's former teammates, actors Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell, Kim Kardashian, NFL legend Peyton Manning and comedians were among the attendees of the live event Sunday at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The Roast of Tom Brady remains available on the streaming service. Advertisement

While the majority of the roast featured those celebrities making jabs at Brady, the longtime Patriots quarterback also took time for his own brief monologue. It was then when Brady, who was suspended for four games for his role in deflating footballs during the 2014-15 season, made his admission.

"Remember Deflategate?" Brady asked. "The NFL spent $20 million and found that it was more probable than not that I was generally aware that someone may have deflated my footballs.

"You could have just given me the $20 million and I would have just told you I [expletive] did it."

Brady, who retired in 2023, sat on the stage and took most of the slights in stride. He appeared agitated when comedian Jeff Ross took a shot at Kraft, referencing charges of solicitation he faced in 2019. He was later cleared of those charges.

"Don't say that [expletive] again," Brady said in Ross' ear.

Several of Brady's roasters joked about his divorce from Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen, who did not attend. Belichick referenced the long-had debate between sports fans about whether he or Brady deserves more credit for the Patriots' dynasty.

"For all of you out there that think who's responsible for the Patriots success during the time Tom and I were there," Belichick said. "Was it Brady? Was it me? In reality, the truth of the matter is, it was both of us, because of me."

Brady, who was drafted by Belichick in the sixth-round of the 2000 NFL Draft, also referenced the argument, but took another point of view.

"How many Super Bowl rings have you won since I left? Maybe it's not just the guy on the sideline," Brady said. "When I go to the Indianapolis 500, I don't ask the winning driver: 'Hey, who gassed up your car?'"

Kim Kardashian Esq. won't be defending any football players #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/XBaaFy2dwy— Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) May 6, 2024

Belichick also took a shot of alcohol with Kraft during the broadcast. The duo announced a parting of ways in January. The split ended their 24-year union, which reportedly turned tumultuous.

Belichick, who failed to land a head coaching job this off-season, was the target of several jokes. Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was among those who issued the jabs.

"Remember when you used to yell at us, 'Look, [expletives], the [expletive] kids down at Foxboro High can make that [expletive] play,'" Edelman said. "Well, look, [expletive], Foxboro High is the only job offer you [expletive] had!

"Do your job? More like 'need a job,' coach."

Ferrell made a surprise appearance while portraying Anchorman star Ron Burgundy. He made fun of Brady by bringing up his two Super Bowl losses to former NFL quarterback Eli Manning and the New York Giants. He also triggered an Eli Manning chant from the crowd.

"I thought about attending the Roast of Tom Brady last night, but I did not want to roast him for a third time," Manning wrote Monday on X.

