Chargers to sign ex-Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins

1 of 5 | Former Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins agreed to join the Los Angeles Chargers. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Veteran running back J.K. Dobbins agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, his agency, LAA Sports confirmed. Dobbins, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, spent his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He struggled to stay on the field because of injuries, missing 42 of a potential 67 appearances to start his NFL career. Advertisement

The 25-year-old logged 10 touches for 36 yards and a score before he sustained an Achilles tear in Week 1 of last season and missed the remainder of the campaign.

Earlier this off-season, Dobbins posted footage of himself running and appeared to be recovered from the injury.

The veteran running back is now in line to play for the brother of former coach John Harbaugh, after Jim Harbaugh was hired in January to coach the Chargers. He also will reunite with former Ravens running back Gus Edwards, who signed with the Chargers in March.

Former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman also was hired by the Chargers in February. The moves coincided with several departures from the Chargers' previous offense, including wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and running back Austin Ekeler.

Advertisement

The Chargers traded Allen to the Chicago Bears and released Williams in March. Ekeler signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency, while Williams joined the New York Jets.

Isaiah Spiller will join Dobbins and Edwards in the Chargers' running backs room. Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer and Derius Davis are among the wide receivers on the Chargers' roster. They also own the No. 5 overall pick in next week's 2024 NFL Draft and could use that selection on an offensive playmaker.

The Chargers ranked 25th in rushing yards last season. Ekeler led the team with 628 yards and five scores on 179 carries over 14 starts. His 4,355 career rushing yards trail only LaDainian Tomlinson (12,490) and Paul Lowe (4,972) on the Chargers' all-time list.