Browns restructure RB Nick Chubb's contract

1 of 5 | Running back Nick Chubb is the fourth-leading rusher in Cleveland Browns history. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns restructured Nick Chubb's contract, significantly lowering the running back's base salary and hit against their salary cap. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Cleveland.com about the move Thursday.

Chubb was set to earn an $11.7 million base salary and account for $15.8 million against the Browns' salary cap. Incentives in the reworked pact will allow for Chubb to potentially earn the previous salary he could have received under the terms of the old deal.

He is now expected to account for just $6.2 million against the Browns' salary cap. The Browns signed Chubb to a three-year, $36 million contract extension in 2021.

Chubb, 28, totaled 191 yards from scrimmage on 32 touches through two appearances last season. The four-time Pro Bowl selection sustained a season-ending knee injury in the Browns' Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 18 in Pittsburgh.

He underwent two surgeries last year on his injured left knee. The Browns have not said when Chubb will return in 2024.

Chubb, a second-round pick by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, totaled at least 1,000 rushing yards for four consecutive seasons from 2019 through 2022, including a career-high 1,525 in 17 starts in 2022. He also scored a career-best 13 times that season.

Chubb totaled 7,522 yards from scrimmage, including 6,511 rushing yards, and 52 touchdowns through his first 77 career appearances for the Browns.

His 48 rushing scores are third in Browns history, trailing only Jim Brown (106) and Leroy Kelly (74). Chubb is the fourth-leading rusher in Browns history, trailing Brown (12,312 rushing yards), Kelly (7,274) and Mike Pruitt (6,540).