Bengals promote Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals promoted Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator to replace Brian Callahan, who left to become the Tennessee Titans' head coach, the Bengals announced Thursday.

"I couldn't be more excited and energized by this opportunity," Pitcher said in a news release. "I love this organization and am so grateful to Mike Brown, the Brown and Blackburn families, Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor.

"That they see me fit for this responsibility means the world to me, and I will work tirelessly to provide every ounce of value I can to this team. My wife, Marissa, son Oliver and I love that we get to continue our journey in this great city. Who Dey!"

Pitcher, 37, joined the Bengals in 2016 as an offensive assistant. He became assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and quarterbacks coach in 2020. He held that role over the last four seasons, mentoring quarterback Joe Burrow.

"Our relationship is as good as it gets," Burrow said. "I wouldn't be the player I am today without him. He's been preparing for this for years. He takes his job very seriously and does it with a lot of passion."

The Bengals (9-8) had the No. 22 offense in terms of yards and the No. 15 passing game in 2023. They rushed for the second-fewest yards in the league. The Bengals' offense ranked No. 8 overall, with the No. 5 passing game and No. 29 rushing attack in 2022. They ranked No. 7 in passing in 2021 and No. 27 in 2020.

Burrow missed nearly half of the 2020 and 2023 seasons because of injuries.

Burrow set franchise records with 414 completions and 35 touchdown passes in 2022. He set Bengals records for passing yards (4,611) and passer rating (108.3) in 2021.

Pitcher played quarterback at Division III State University of New York-Cortland from 2008 to 2011. He was hired as wide receivers coach the next year. He also worked as a scout for the Indianapolis Colts.

pic.twitter.com/aMCCm42jgf— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 25, 2024

"I'm excited for Dan and his opportunity to increase his role on our staff," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "He has excelled in his job of helping develop our quarterbacks over the past five years.

"He has been a top contributor to our scheme and that role will now increase. I look forward to seeing him continue to grow in this new position."

The Titans hired Callahan as their head coach Wednesday. They fired former coach Mike Vrabel on Jan. 9, ending his six-year tenure.

