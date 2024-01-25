Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 25, 2024 / 9:49 AM

Bengals promote Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator

By Alex Butler

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals promoted Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator to replace Brian Callahan, who left to become the Tennessee Titans' head coach, the Bengals announced Thursday.

"I couldn't be more excited and energized by this opportunity," Pitcher said in a news release. "I love this organization and am so grateful to Mike Brown, the Brown and Blackburn families, Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor.

Advertisement

"That they see me fit for this responsibility means the world to me, and I will work tirelessly to provide every ounce of value I can to this team. My wife, Marissa, son Oliver and I love that we get to continue our journey in this great city. Who Dey!"

Pitcher, 37, joined the Bengals in 2016 as an offensive assistant. He became assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and quarterbacks coach in 2020. He held that role over the last four seasons, mentoring quarterback Joe Burrow.

Related

"Our relationship is as good as it gets," Burrow said. "I wouldn't be the player I am today without him. He's been preparing for this for years. He takes his job very seriously and does it with a lot of passion."

Advertisement

The Bengals (9-8) had the No. 22 offense in terms of yards and the No. 15 passing game in 2023. They rushed for the second-fewest yards in the league. The Bengals' offense ranked No. 8 overall, with the No. 5 passing game and No. 29 rushing attack in 2022. They ranked No. 7 in passing in 2021 and No. 27 in 2020.

Burrow missed nearly half of the 2020 and 2023 seasons because of injuries.

Burrow set franchise records with 414 completions and 35 touchdown passes in 2022. He set Bengals records for passing yards (4,611) and passer rating (108.3) in 2021.

Pitcher played quarterback at Division III State University of New York-Cortland from 2008 to 2011. He was hired as wide receivers coach the next year. He also worked as a scout for the Indianapolis Colts.

"I'm excited for Dan and his opportunity to increase his role on our staff," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "He has excelled in his job of helping develop our quarterbacks over the past five years.

Advertisement

"He has been a top contributor to our scheme and that role will now increase. I look forward to seeing him continue to grow in this new position."

The Titans hired Callahan as their head coach Wednesday. They fired former coach Mike Vrabel on Jan. 9, ending his six-year tenure.

The 12 highest-paid players in the NFL

Joe Burrow, $55 million
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland on September 10, 2023. Burrow, who makes $55 million a year, signed a 5-year, $275 million contract extension last off-season. He sustained a season-ending wrist injury November 13, 2023, in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Chargers hire Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as new coach
NFL // 14 hours ago
Chargers hire Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as new coach
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Jim Harbaugh left the University of Michigan to become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chargers announced Wednesday night.
Dolphins split with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio
NFL // 15 hours ago
Dolphins split with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio
MIAMI, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the Miami Dolphins mutually agreed to part ways after one season, the team announced Wednesday.
Tennessee Titans hire ex-Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan as head coach
NFL // 23 hours ago
Tennessee Titans hire ex-Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan as head coach
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans officially hired former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, replacing Mike Vrabel, the team announced Wednesday.
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
MIAMI, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's first NFL mock draft of 2024.
Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue
NFL // 2 days ago
Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Dollars are flying into an upstate New York cat rescue shelter, as football fans continue to console Tyler Bass after he missed a crucial field goal, which led to the Buffalo Bills' exit from the NFL playoffs.
Eagles fire offensive coordinator Brian Johnson
NFL // 1 day ago
Eagles fire offensive coordinator Brian Johnson
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Brian Johnson was fired as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, joining several other assistant coaches who won't return as a result of the teams late-season struggles and early playoff exit.
Detroit Lions to sign tight end Zach Ertz
NFL // 2 days ago
Detroit Lions to sign tight end Zach Ertz
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions agreed to sign veteran tight end Zach Ertz to their practice squad.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs advance to AFC finale with 'team win' over Bills
NFL // 3 days ago
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs advance to AFC finale with 'team win' over Bills
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes lauded his teammates and defense for propelling a playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills, pushing the Kansas City Chiefs into the AFC Championship game for the sixth-consecutive postseason.
Ohio State to hire Patriots' Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator
NFL // 6 days ago
Ohio State to hire Patriots' Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Ohio State Buckeyes will hire former New England Patriots assistant Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator.
Cowboys to keep coach Mike McCarthy, 'very close' to title, owner says
NFL // 1 week ago
Cowboys to keep coach Mike McCarthy, 'very close' to title, owner says
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Jerry Jones will bring back Mike McCarthy as head coach in 2024, amid rumors he would be fired, and believes the Dallas Cowboys are "very close and capable" of winning a Super Bowl, the longtime team owner said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue
Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue
Dolphins split with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio
Dolphins split with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio
Chargers hire Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as new coach
Chargers hire Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as new coach
Sabalenka beats Gauff, Zheng ousts Yastremska in Australian Open semis
Sabalenka beats Gauff, Zheng ousts Yastremska in Australian Open semis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement