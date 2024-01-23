NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots

1 of 5 | Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (R) is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lead my first NFL mock draft of 2024.
The first 28 slots in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft are confirmed, with the Chicago Bears set to pick first. The remaining four slots will be determined by playoff results.
For the purposes of my first mock draft of the year, the remaining slots are projections based on favorites for the conference title games.
The 2024 NFL Draft will be held April 25 to 27 in Detroit. The first round will be held on the 25th, the second and third rounds will be on the 26th, and the fourth through seventh rounds on the 27th.
The 2024 scouting combine will be held from Feb. 29 through March 3 in Indianapolis. Additional workouts, college pro days and NFL team visits will take place in the weeks after the combine, leading up to the draft.
My mocked first round features two trades, four quarterbacks, six wide receivers, six edge rushers, as well as defensive and offensive linemen, defensive backs and a tight end.
2024 NFL mock draft 1.0
1. New England Patriots (traded from Chicago Bears)
QB Caleb Williams, USC
2. Washington Commanders
QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
3. Chicago Bears (traded from New England Patriots)
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
4. Arizona Cardinals
EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
5. Los Angeles Chargers
OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
6. New York Giants
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
7. Las Vegas Raiders (traded from Tennessee Titans)
QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
8. Atlanta Falcons
EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
9. Chicago Bears
EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
10. New York Jets
OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
11. Minnesota Vikings
QB Bo Nix, Oregon
12. Denver Broncos
WR Rome Odunze, Washington
13. Tennessee Titans (traded from Las Vegas Raiders)
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
14. New Orleans Saints
OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
15. Indianapolis Colts
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
16. Seattle Seahawks
DT Byron Murphy III, Texas
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
OT J.C. Latham, Alabama
18. Cincinnati Bengals
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
19. Los Angeles Rams
CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
21. Miami Dolphins
EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
22. Philadelphia Eagles
CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
23. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
24. Dallas Cowboys
OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
25. Green Bay Packers
OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)
WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
28. Buffalo Bills
CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
29. Kansas City Chiefs
WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
30. Detroit Lions
OL Graham Barton, Duke
31. San Francisco 49ers
DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
32. Baltimore Ravens
CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy holds the victory trophy after the Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies 34-13 in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston on January 8, 2024. The Wolverines ended the season with a 15-0 record. Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo