Jan. 23, 2024 / 5:00 AM / Updated at 10:17 AM

NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots

By Alex Butler
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (R) is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
1 of 5 | Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (R) is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lead my first NFL mock draft of 2024.

The first 28 slots in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft are confirmed, with the Chicago Bears set to pick first. The remaining four slots will be determined by playoff results.

For the purposes of my first mock draft of the year, the remaining slots are projections based on favorites for the conference title games.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held April 25 to 27 in Detroit. The first round will be held on the 25th, the second and third rounds will be on the 26th, and the fourth through seventh rounds on the 27th.

The 2024 scouting combine will be held from Feb. 29 through March 3 in Indianapolis. Additional workouts, college pro days and NFL team visits will take place in the weeks after the combine, leading up to the draft.

My mocked first round features two trades, four quarterbacks, six wide receivers, six edge rushers, as well as defensive and offensive linemen, defensive backs and a tight end.

2024 NFL mock draft 1.0

1. New England Patriots (traded from Chicago Bears)

QB Caleb Williams, USC

2. Washington Commanders

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

3. Chicago Bears (traded from New England Patriots)

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

4. Arizona Cardinals

EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

5. Los Angeles Chargers

OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

6. New York Giants

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

7. Las Vegas Raiders (traded from Tennessee Titans)

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

8. Atlanta Falcons

EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

9. Chicago Bears

EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

10. New York Jets

OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

11. Minnesota Vikings

QB Bo Nix, Oregon

12. Denver Broncos

WR Rome Odunze, Washington

13. Tennessee Titans (traded from Las Vegas Raiders)

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

14. New Orleans Saints

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

15. Indianapolis Colts

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

16. Seattle Seahawks

DT Byron Murphy III, Texas

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

OT J.C. Latham, Alabama

18. Cincinnati Bengals

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

19. Los Angeles Rams

CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

21. Miami Dolphins

EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

22. Philadelphia Eagles

CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

23. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

24. Dallas Cowboys

OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

25. Green Bay Packers

OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

28. Buffalo Bills

CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

29. Kansas City Chiefs

WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

30. Detroit Lions

OL Graham Barton, Duke

31. San Francisco 49ers

DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

32. Baltimore Ravens

CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Michigan wins 10th national college title, defeating Washington

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy holds the victory trophy after the Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies 34-13 in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston on January 8, 2024. The Wolverines ended the season with a 15-0 record. Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

