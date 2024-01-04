Trending
NFL
Jan. 4, 2024 / 10:59 AM

Felony charges dismissed against Jackson Mahomes, brother of Chiefs QB

By Alex Butler
Jackson Mahomes, shown with mother Randi, has had sexual battery charges against him dropped. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Jackson Mahomes, shown with mother Randi, has had sexual battery charges against him dropped. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A Kansas judge dismissed three felony sexual battery charges against Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Johnson County Court records show.

According to court documents, obtained by KCTV, the alleged victim of the sexual battery refused to testify in court and claimed the encounter was consensual. She also said she was not truthful with police.

Mahomes still faces a misdemeanor battery charge, stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred Feb. 25 at a restaurant in Overland Park, Kan.

"Like I said from the beginning, Jackson has done nothing wrong," said Mahomes' attorney, Brandan Davies, according to KCTV. "We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed. The defense will reserve further comment until the remaining count is disposed of."

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office arrested Mahomes in May, but he was released later that day. Mahomes was accused of touching the victim without consent, who said he "forcibly kissed" her several times. He also was accused of pushing a waiter, leading to the misdemeanor battery charge.

Mahomes refuted the initial claims through his lawyer that he was using drugs or narcotics at the time. The frequent fixture at Chiefs games was not allowed to use illegal drugs or controlled substances or drink alcohol under the conditions of his bond.

Mahomes, a 22-year-old social media star, has a following of more than 1.1 million on TikTok and 247,000 on Instagram.

