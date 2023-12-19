James Harden nets 35, including 18 straight, to led Clippers over Pacers

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden scored 35 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday in Indianapolis. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- James Harden scored 35 points, including 18-consecutive in the fourth quarter, to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a dominant win over the Indiana Pacers. The veteran guard made 12 of 16 shots, including 8 of 11 from 3-point range, and dished out nine assists in the 151-127 triumph Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. He also scored 21 points over the final 12 minutes.

"We are figuring it out," Harden said on the Bally Sports broadcast. "We are coming together. Our chemistry is building game by game. We still got a long way to go, but we are headed in the right direction."

The Clippers extended their win streak to eight-consecutive games with Monday's victory.

The Pacers outscored the Clippers 65-39 off the bench and 20-11 on fast breaks, but allowed their foes to make 57.1% of their shots, including 50% from 3-point range. The Pacers made 51.6% of their shots, including 36.4% from 3-point range. They were also out-rebounded 46-34.

Clippers forwards Paul George and Kawhi Leonard scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, over the first 12 minutes, but the Pacers held a 38-37 lead after the first quarter.

Harden scored 12 points in the second and the Clippers outscored the Pacers 40-28 in the frame to take a 77-66 edge at halftime. They outscored the Pacers 37-28 in the third and carried a 114-94 lead into the fourth.

The Pacers scored the first five points of the final quarter. Harden then started his run, scoring 18-consecutive points for the Clippers over a period of about four minutes. That spark gave the Clippers a 137-108 edge with 6:09 remaining.

The Pacers outscored the Clippers 19-14 down the stretch, but could not close the deficit.

Leonard scored 28 points in the victory. George scored 27 for the Clippers. Center Ivica Zubac totaled 18 points and 17 rebounds. Guard Norman Powell chipped in 19 points off the Clippers bench.

Guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin scored a team-high 34 points off the Pacers bench.

The Clippers (16-10) will face the Dallas Mavericks (16-10) at 8:30 p.m. EST Wednesday in Dallas. The Pacers (13-12) will host the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Indianapolis.