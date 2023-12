1 of 5 | The Atlanta Falcons benched quarterback Desmond Ridder (R) for the second time Tuesday, while promoting backup Taylor Heinicke to starter. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Quarterback Desmond Ridder is headed to the bench and Taylor Heinicke will start for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Tuesday. Heinicke was listed ahead of Ridder on the Falcons' Week 16 depth chart. Logan Woodside remains the third-string option. Advertisement

Tuesday's move marks the second time Ridder was benched this season in favor of Heinicke. The second-year quarterback completed 63.3% of his throws for 2,528 yards, 10 scores and 10 interceptions through 13 games. He also lost six fumbles.

Ridder completed just 12 of 20 passes for 152 yards, a score and an interception in the Falcons' Week 15 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Heinicke completed 55.4% of his throws for 498 yards, three scores and an interception in three games this season. He first took over for Ridder in the second half of a Week 8 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Heinicke started the next two games, but left the field because of an injury in the fourth quarter of a Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Ridder started the next four games. He went 2-2 during that span, throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Falcons (6-8) will host the Colts (8-6) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

