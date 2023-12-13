Walker, Edwards-Helaire among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 15

1 of 5 | Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs for a first down against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Kenneth Walker and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are among my fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 15. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 15 rankings for quarterbacks and wide receivers are also available and will be updated throughout the week. Advertisement

Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, Saquon Barkley, Rachaad White and Raheem Mostert lead my Top 30 rankings, which are listed below. Bijan Robinson, Breece Hall, Jahmyr Gibbs, Kyren Williams and Tony Pollard round out my Top 10 plays.

All of my running backs to avoid rank outside the Top 12 of my rankings. You should only bench my players to avoid if you roster a higher-ranked option.

Injured running backs Alexander Mattison and Jonathan Taylor should be benched, as they were ruled out in Week 15.

Advertisement

Those with stock in Brian Robinson Jr., Isiah Pacheco and other injured players should monitor their status before plugging them into lineups. Players from Thursday's Los Angeles Chargers-Las Vegas Raiders game were removed from my rankings.

Kenneth Walker

Walker returned from an injury absence last week and was eased back into action, splitting the workload with fellow Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. He ran for just 21 yards on eight carries and made four catches for 33 yards in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

This week, Walker and the Seahawks will face another tough defense in the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to running backs so far this season. They also surrendered less than 60 rushing yards to opposing No. 1 running backs in 11 of 13 games so far.

I expect Walker to split the workload with Charbonnet again this week. He also could struggle for yardage on the ground against this strong defensive line. He is the No. 19 player in my Week 15 running back rankings.

Advertisement

James Conner

Conner, my No. 25 play, is another player who shouldn't be used unless plugged in as a low-end RB2 or flex play in leagues with at least 14 teams. Like Walker, the Arizona Cardinals running back will get a very tough matchup in Week 15, against the aforementioned 49ers.

Conner totaled 105 yards and a season-high two touchdowns on 25 carries in Week 13. He was on bye in Week 14. The veteran running back totaled just 59 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches in Week 4 against the 49ers.

The 49ers allowed a league-low 57.2 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs through 14 weeks. They also surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. Conner could provide some value as a pass catcher, but I wouldn't count on much production. Look for a more explosive option at RB2.

Chuba Hubbard

Hubbard is another hard-to-trust player in Week 15. I wouldn't count on the Carolina Panthers running back in the playoffs, especially as he heads into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Hubbard continues to get work, with 50 touches over the last two weeks. He logged more than 90 yards from scrimmage in each of his last three games. I don't like his matchup this week and I also expect a low-scoring affair between the Panthers and Falcons, limiting Hubbard's touchdown upside.

Advertisement

The Falcons allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs so far this season. They also are the only team in the NFL yet to allow a rushing touchdown to a running back.

A potential decrease in touches based on expected game script, paired with this matchup, could hamper his production. He is my No. 27 option.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire started last week in place of injured Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. He totaled 68 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches and failed to find the end zone.

The Chiefs used a nearly even split workload last week, handing off to both Edwards-Helaire and Jerick Mckinnon. I expect similar strategy this week, if Pacheco remains out.

The Chiefs also will travel to face the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game to running backs through 14 weeks. They also surrendered less than 50 rushing yards to opposing No. 1 running backs in four of their last six games.

Advertisement

Edwards-Helaire, who isn't listed in my rankings, likely needs to score a touchdown to pay off as an RB2 play.

Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers at ARI

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. NYG

3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at NO

4. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GB

5. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ

6. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons at CAR

7. Breece Hall, New York Jets at MIA

8. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions vs. DEN

9. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams vs. WAS

10. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys at BUF

11. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ

12. James Cook, Buffalo Bills vs. DAL

13. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. HOU

14. Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts vs. PIT

15. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. BAL

16. D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles at SEA

17. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. MIN

18. Ezekiel Elliott, New England Patriots vs. KC

19. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks vs. PHI

20. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions vs. DEN

Advertisement

21. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns vs. CHI

22. Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings at CIN

23. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at DET

24. Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders at LAR

25. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. SF

26. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers vs. TB

27. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL

28. Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens at JAX

29. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. CHI

30. Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans vs. HOU

NFL: New Orleans Saints dominate Carolina Panthers