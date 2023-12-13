Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 13, 2023 / 1:45 PM

Brazil to host South America's first NFL game in 2024

By Alex Butler
Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, which hosted games during the 2014 World Cup, will be the site for an NFL regular-season game in 2024. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, which hosted games during the 2014 World Cup, will be the site for an NFL regular-season game in 2024. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- South America will host an NFL game for the first time, with two teams meeting for a regular-season matchup in São Paulo in 2024, the league announced Wednesday.

NFL team owners approved the proposal at the December league meeting in Irving, Texas. The game will be held at Corinthians Arena, home of the SC Corinthians soccer franchise. The venue also was used for the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Summer Games.

Advertisement

"Bringing the NFL to new continents, countries and cities around the world is a critical element of our plan to continue to grow the game globally," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release.

"Brazil has established itself as a key market for the NFL, and we are excited to be playing in Brazil and São Paulo for the first time in 2024."

Related

With the addition of the South American game, the NFL will have held competitions in five of the seven continents. The league will hold five regular-season games internationally next season, with three in London and one in Munich, in addition to São Paulo.

The NFL said Brazil is its second-largest international fan base, behind Mexico, with 38 million fans.

Advertisement

Specific matchups, dates and kickoff times for the international games will be confirmed when the full 2024 schedule is announced.

The NFL awarded international marketing rights in Brazil to the Miami Dolphins in 2021. That move granted the franchise access for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization in the country.

Previous international meetings mostly featured one or both NFL teams that had media rights in the country hosting the game.

The league plans to expand its international slate in 2025, with up to nine games being contested outside of the United States.

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15
NFL // 23 hours ago
Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Zay Flowers and DeVonta Smith are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 15 of the fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Flacco, Brown, Beckham among top add/drops for Week 15
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Flacco, Brown, Beckham among top add/drops for Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Joe Flacco, Chase Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 15 of the 2023 season.
Tommy DeVito, Giants beat Packers for third-consecutive win
NFL // 1 day ago
Tommy DeVito, Giants beat Packers for third-consecutive win
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito led three second-half scoring drives to help the New York Giants beat the Green Bay Packers for their third-consecutive victory.
Tennessee Titans use defense to rally past Miami Dolphins
NFL // 1 day ago
Tennessee Titans use defense to rally past Miami Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Primetime cameras and lights beckoned for the NFL's most prolific offenses to awe a national audience, but the Tennessee Titans stifled the Miami Dolphins' attack en route to an upset victory on Monday Night Football.
Herbert, Stroud, Jacobs among players injured in NFL's Week 14
NFL // 2 days ago
Herbert, Stroud, Jacobs among players injured in NFL's Week 14
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert, C.J. Stroud and Josh Jacobs were among the key players injured in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.
Bills hold off Chiefs; Mahomes sounds off on officals
NFL // 2 days ago
Bills hold off Chiefs; Mahomes sounds off on officals
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills held off a late Kansas City Chiefs rally to keep their playoff hopes alive and improve to 7-6 on the season. The game ended in controversy, with Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes criticizing officials.
Dolphins coach 'fired up' by Tua Tagovailoa's ability to channel anger
NFL // 5 days ago
Dolphins coach 'fired up' by Tua Tagovailoa's ability to channel anger
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Mike McDaniel now gets positively "fired up" when Tua Tagovailoa makes a mistake. The Miami Dolphins coach says his reactions are recognition of the quarterback's recently acquired ability to convert anger into fuel.
Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Flacco among Week 14 must-starts
NFL // 1 week ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Flacco among Week 14 must-starts
MIAMI, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy and Joe Flacco are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 14.
Pollard among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 14
NFL // 1 week ago
Pollard among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 14
MIAMI, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Tony Pollard is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 14.
Patriots hold off Steelers rally, snap 5-game losing streak
NFL // 5 days ago
Patriots hold off Steelers rally, snap 5-game losing streak
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Bailey Zappe threw three touchdown passes and the New England Patriots held off a late rally to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and snap a five-game losing streak.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15
Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15
Warriors' Draymond Green ejected for hitting Suns' Jusuf Nurkic
Warriors' Draymond Green ejected for hitting Suns' Jusuf Nurkic
Fantasy football: Flacco, Brown, Beckham among top add/drops for Week 15
Fantasy football: Flacco, Brown, Beckham among top add/drops for Week 15
Owner plans to move NHL's Capitals, NBA's Wizards to Virginia in 2028
Owner plans to move NHL's Capitals, NBA's Wizards to Virginia in 2028
College football: Notre Dame QB Hartman, UNC's Maye to skip bowl games
College football: Notre Dame QB Hartman, UNC's Maye to skip bowl games
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement