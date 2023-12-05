Trending
Dec. 5, 2023

Pollard among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 14

By Alex Butler
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard could struggle to find running room in Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
1 of 5 | Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard could struggle to find running room in Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Tony Pollard is among my fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 14.

If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 14 rankings for quarterbacks and wide receivers will also be available and updated throughout the week.

Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Isiah Pacheco and Austin Ekeler lead my Top 30 rankings, which are listed below. De'Von Achane, Zack Moss, Rachaad White, Bijan Robinson and Travis Etienne round out my Top 10 plays.

All of my running backs to avoid rank outside the Top 12 of my rankings. You should only bench my players to avoid if you roster a higher-ranked option.

The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders are on bye this week, which means running backs from those teams should be benched or dropped in redraft leagues. Players from Thursday's Pittsburgh Steelers-New England Patriots game were removed from my rankings.

Running back Tony Pollard (R) and the Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Tony Pollard

Pollard is playing great lately, averaging nearly 90 yards from scrimmage and a score over his last three games, but he will face a brutally tough Philadelphia Eagles run defense in Week 14. The Dallas Cowboys running back is my No. 16 play, but I would bench him in favor of a player with a better matchup, if they are on your roster.

Pollard ran for just 51 yards on 12 carries against the Eagles in Week 9. I don't expect much better production Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

The Eagles struggle to defend opposing passing games but allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards through 13 weeks. They surrendered the fewest fantasy points and fifth-fewest rushing yards per game to running backs so far this season. Pollard should only be counted on for low-end RB2/flex production.

Zach Charbonnet

Charbonnet sustained a knee injury in Week 13, putting his status in doubt for this weekend. The Seattle Seahawks also will get a very tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Charbonnet's injury status should be monitored up until kick off. I also would avoid other Seahawks running backs in this game, including Kenneth Walker, who could return from an injury hiatus.

The 49ers allowed a league-low 56.5 rushing yards and the third-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs through 13 weeks.

They also just held the Eagles' highly ranked rushing attack to just 46 yards in Week 13. I expect the 49ers to struggle mightily in this matchup, regardless of who is running the ball. Charbonnet is my No. 23 option.

Running back Keaton Mitchell (L) and the Baltimore Ravens will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Baltimore. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Keaton Mitchell

Mitchell has shown moments of brilliance during his rookie campaign with the Baltimore Ravens, but I'd stay away from the running back in Week 14. The Ravens playmaker continues to split work out of the Ravens backfield. He also failed to eclipse 34 rushing yards in two of his last three appearances.

The Ravens will host a Los Angeles Rams team that allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game so far this season. They also just held Cleveland Browns running backs Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt to 67 total rushing yards in Week 13.

Mitchell could have value down the road as an electric RB2, but I would lean toward a more consistent option in Week 14. He is my No. 30 play.

Running back Khalil Herbert (24) and the Chicago Bears will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Detroit. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Khalil Herbert

Herbert is not included in the Top 30 of my fantasy football running back rankings. The Chicago Bears ball carrier totaled a season-low 24 yards on six carries in Week 12, before serving a Week 13 bye. I would keep him out of lineups in Week 14, when the Bears face the Detroit Lions.

The Lions pass defense continues to struggle, but their run defense ranks No. 5 in the league. They also allowed the second-fewest rushing yards and sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs through 13 weeks.

Herbert totaled just 35 yards on 16 carries in his last meeting with the Lions, logging a season-low 2.2 yards per carry. He also has yet to score a rushing touchdown this season. The Bears continue to use several players in their backfield, in addition to Herbert, further limiting his upside.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (R) is my No. 1 fantasy football option. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI

Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA

3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. GB

4. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BUF

5. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN

6. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins at TEN

7. Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts at CIN

8. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

9. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons vs. TB

10. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars at CLE

11. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams at BAL

12. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions at CHI

13. Breece Hall, New York Jets vs. HOU

14. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at MIA

15. D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles at DAL

16. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI

17. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. MIN

18. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. IND

19. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers at NYG

20. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions at CHI

21. James Cook, Buffalo Bills at KC

22. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins at TEN

23. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks at SF

24. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers at NO

25. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns vs. JAX

26. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings at LV

27. Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears vs. DET

28. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at LAC

29. Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens vs. LAR

30. Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens vs. LAR

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals beat Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime

The Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon scores a touchdown as the Bengals compete against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville on December 4, 2023. The Bengals defeated Jacksonville 34-31 in overtime. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

