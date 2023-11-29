Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts

1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prepares to throw against the New York Jets on Friday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa is among my four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 13. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 13 rankings for running backs and wide receivers also are available. Advertisement

Tagovailoa leads my Top 20 quarterback rankings, which are listed below. C.J. Stroud, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence are my other Top 5 options.

Quarterbacks from the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders should be benched or dropped, as those teams have Week 13 byes. Players from Thursday's Seattle Seahawks-Dallas Cowboys game were removed from my positional rankings.

Advertisement

Each of my must-start options land inside the Top 14 of my quarterback rankings.

Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa threw just one touchdown pass in Week 12, but I expect a much stronger performance from the Miami Dolphins quarterback when he faces the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Landover, Md.

Tagovailoa is among the league leaders in touchdown passes and passing yards per game. He also threw multiple touchdown passes in six of his 11 starts this season. He totaled at least 240 passing yards nine times and eclipsed 300 yards on five occasions.

The Commanders allowed the third-most passing yards and the most fantasy points and touchdown passes per game to quarterbacks through 12 weeks. They also surrendered at least two touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks in eight of their last nine games.

Look for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense to provide one of their best offensive performances of the season in this matchup, with at least four touchdown passes and 300 yards from the quarterback.

Advertisement

C.J. Stroud

Stroud sits at No. 2 in my Week 13 rankings. The Houston Texans rookie leads the NFL WITH 296.9 passing yards per game and a 1.3% interception percentage. He threw for more than 300 yards and accounted for at least two touchdowns in each of his last four games.

This week, the Texans will face a Denver Broncos defense that tied for allowing the fifth-most touchdown passes and surrendered the 11th-most fantasy points and passing yards per game to quarterbacks so far this season.

Stroud, who is averaging the second-most fantasy points per game among quarterbacks over the last four weeks, can be started with confidence as an elite QB1.

Derek Carr

Carr is a bit more of a gamble in Week 13 after a poor performance in Week 12 and several injuries impacted the New Orleans Saints' pass catching crew, but he still should provide streaming value.

The Saints quarterback threw for 304 yards in Week 12, but did not find the end zone. That marked the sixth time in seven games he accounted for at least 300 passing yards and/or multiple touchdown passes.

Advertisement

Carr should get an opportunity to throw for at least 250 yards and two scores Sunday, when the Saints host the Detroit Lions.

The Lions allowed the sixth-most fantasy points and nearly 250 passing yards per game to quarterbacks so far this season. They also surrendered at least three touchdown passes to an opposing quarterback in four of their last seven games.

Carr is my No. 8 play.

Russell Wilson

Wilson is my No. 10 play for Week 13. The Broncos quarterback isn't totaling a ton of passing yards this season, but accounted for at least two touchdowns in seven of his 11 starts this season. Wilson and the Broncos are also on a five-game winning streak and playing their best football just ahead of the fantasy playoffs.

This week, the Broncos will face a Texans defense that allowed the 10th-most fantasy points and sixth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks. They surrendered at least two scores to quarterbacks in each of their last four games.

I expect this game to be somewhat of a shootout, with Wilson using his arm and his legs to provide fantasy points for his stock owners. He can be used as a low-end QB1.

Advertisement

Week 13 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at WAS

2. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans vs. DEN

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at GB

4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. SF

5. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CIN

6. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers at PHI

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at NE

8. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints vs. DET

9. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions at NO

10. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos at HOU

11. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers vs. KC

12. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders vs. MIA

13. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at PIT

14. Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts at TEN

15. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. ARI

16. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. CLE

17. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR

18. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans vs. IND

19. Bailey Zappe, New England Patriots vs. LAC

20. Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals at JAX

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles defeat Buffalo Bills in overtime