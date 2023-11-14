Fantasy football rankings: Moore, Reed among 5 must-start WRs in Week 11

1 of 5 | Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (R) scored in two of his last four games. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- D.J. Moore and Jayden Reed are among my five must-start wide receivers for Week 11 of the fantasy football season. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 11 rankings for quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends are also available. Advertisement

A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, Cooper Kupp and Keenan Allen lead my Top 50 Week 11 wide receiver rankings, which are listed below. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Evans, Moore and Brandon Aiyuk round out my Top 10.

All of my must-start options rank inside the Top 28 in my rankings, meaning they should all be started in leagues that include at least 14 teams.

Players from the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints either should be benched or dropped, as those teams have Week 11 byes. Wide receivers from Thursday's Cincinnati Bengals-Baltimore Ravens game were removed from my rankings.

Advertisement

D.J. Moore

Moore scored five touchdowns through his first five games this season, but hasn't found the end zone since Week 5. Quarterback Justin Fields' injury hiatus was most likely the biggest reason for his recent dip in production.

Fields could return in Week 11, when the Bears face the Detroit Lions. The Lions allowed the 10th-most fantasy points and third-most receiving touchdowns per game to wide receivers through 10 weeks.

They also just surrendered 175 yards and two scores on 11 catches to Keenan Allen in Week 10. The Lions allowed a combined 250 yards and four scores on 19 catches to Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers in that meeting.

I don't expect either team to play great defense in this matchup, with all top Bears and Lions pass-catchers providing fantasy football production for their stock owners.

Look for Moore to eclipse 100 yards and to score at least once, if Fields plays. He is my No. 9 option.

Terry McLaurin

McLaurin is a borderline WR1 for me this week as his Washington Commanders host the New York Giants. The Commanders lead the NFL in passing attempts and have allowed the fourth-most yards in the league, a combination that typically leads to fantasy football relevance for pass catchers.

Advertisement

McLaurin, my No. 11 play, reached the end zone just twice through his first 10 games this season, but is averaging nine targets per game over his last seven appearances. He totaled 38 catches for 475 yards over that span.

The Giants allowed the third-most fantasy points and sixth-most receiving yards to wide receivers so far this season. They surrendered a total of 394 yards and three scores on 22 catches in Week 10 to Dallas Cowboys wide receivers, including 173 and 151, respectively, to Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb.

Look for McLaurin to see a ton of targets in this matchup. He is a near lock for at least eight catches and should reach 100 yards for the first time this season.

Courtland Sutton

Sutton is too hot to stay out of fantasy football lineups. The Denver Broncos wide receiver scored a touchdown in seven of his nine appearances this season, including in each of his last four games.

He tied his season-high with 11 targets and eight catches in Week 10 and should again get plenty of work Sunday, when the Broncos host the Minnesota Vikings.

Advertisement

The Vikings allowed the eighth-most fantasy points and receiving yards per game to wide receivers through 10 weeks. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson logged six games with multiple touchdown passes so far this season and should accomplish that feat again against the Vikings, who just surrendered two touchdown tosses to Jameis Winston. Both of those scores went to New Orleans Saints wide receivers.

Sutton is my No. 14 play and can be plugged in as a WR2 in all leagues.

Christian Kirk

At the start of this season, many believed that Calvin Ridley would be the Jacksonville Jaguars' top pass catcher, but Kirk has been the most reliable target. Kirk leads Jaguars wide receivers with 49 catches for a team-high 624 yards and three scores so far this season.

He logged 11 targets for six catches and 104 yards in Week 10. Kirk also logged at least 45 receiving yards in each of his last eight games. He scored three times during that stretch. This week, the Jaguars will host the Tennessee Titans.

Advertisement

The Titans allowed the third-most catches and seventh-most fantasy points and receiving yards per game to wide receivers through 10 weeks. They also surrendered a touchdown to a wide receiver in four consecutive games, including 143 yards and a score to Mike Evans in Week 10.

Look for the Jaguars and Titans to attempt a lot of passes in this AFC South matchup, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence using Kirk as his top target. I expect Kirk, my No. 16 play, to log at least 75 yards.

Jayden Reed

Reed is a little bit more of a risky play than the aforementioned options, but he can be used as a WR2 or WR3 if you need a streaming option in Week 11.

The Green Bay Packers pass catcher scored twice over his last four games. He also logged a season-high 84 yards in Week 10. This week, the Packers will host the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers allowed the third-most receiving yards and fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers so far this season.

Advertisement

Reed probably needs to score a touchdown to warrant a start, but he should get several chances against this defense, which just surrendered 156 yards and a score on eight catches to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Look for Packers quarterback Jordan Love to throw several touchdown passes in this game, with Reed being targeted during red zone opportunities.

He is my No. 23 play.

Week 11 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at KC

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. LV

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at CAR

4. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA

5. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at GB

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. CHI

7. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. LV

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF

9. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears at DET

10. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. TB

11. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. NYG

12. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. PIT

13. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

14. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. MIN

Advertisement

15. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at MIA

16. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN

17. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at BUF

18. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

19. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings at DEN

20. Tank Dell, Houston Texans vs. ARI

21. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans at JAX

22. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA

23. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers vs. LAC

24. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs vs. PHI

25. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN

26. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. TB

27. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers vs. DAL

28. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. MIN

29. Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

30. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF

31. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

32. Noah Brown, Houston Texans vs. ARI

33. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders at MIA

34. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at KC

35. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE

36. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers vs. LAC

37. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys at CAR

38. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers at GB

39. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals at HOU

Advertisement

40. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

41. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders vs. NYG

42. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE

43. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals at HOU

44. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants at WAS

45. Eliljah Moore, Cleveland Browns vs. PIT

46. K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings at DEN

47. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers vs. LAC

48. Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA

49. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders vs. NYG

50. Cedrick Wilson, Miami Dolphins vs. LV

The 12 highest-paid players in the NFL