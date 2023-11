1 of 5 | Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (L) missed several games this season because of a knee injury. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested on domestic battery charges and remained in jail as of Tuesday morning, according to police records in Florida. Jones was admitted at about 6 p.m. EST Monday at the Montgomery Correction Center Pre-Trail Detention Facility, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office inmate database. His first scheduled court appearance is at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Advertisement

"We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information," the Jaguars said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Jones, 28, caught eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns through three games this season for the Jaguars. The seven-year veteran missed six games this year because of a right knee injury.

He is signed through 2024, but his contract does not include any guaranteed salary for next season. The Jaguars (6-3) will host the Tennessee Titans (3-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Jacksonville.