Henry, Ford among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 10

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (L) runs against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Tony Pollard, Christian McCaffrey, Breece Hall, Josh Jacobs and Austin Ekeler lead my Top 30 rankings, which are listed below. Alvin Kamara, Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley and Rhamondre Stevenson round out my Top 10 plays.

All of my running backs to avoid rank outside the Top 12 of my rankings. You should only bench my players to avoid if you don't roster a higher-ranked option.

Players from the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams either should be benched or dropped, as those teams have Week 10 byes. Running backs from Thursday's Carolina Panthers-Chicago Bears game were removed from my rankings.

Derrick Henry

Henry was likely a first-round pick in your draft and provided stellar returns as of late. The Tennessee Titans running back totaled at least 100 yards from scrimmage in four of his last five games, including in each of his last three appearances. Henry also scored three times over his last five games.

This week, the Titans will get a tough matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers allowed the second-fewest fantasy points and eighth-fewest rushing yards per game to running backs through nine weeks. The Buccaneers, along with the Atlanta Falcons, also are the only teams yet to allow a rushing score to the position.

Only one running back, D'Andre Swift, eclipsed 67 rushing yards so far this season against the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers also held opposing starting running backs to fewer than 44 rushing yards in four of eight games through nine weeks.

You likely don't roster a better option than Henry and might have to roll with him in your lineup, but I don't expect anything better than mid-range RB2 production. He is my No. 15 play.

Jerome Ford

Ford is my No. 22 option for Week 10, when the Cleveland Browns face the Baltimore Ravens. Ford scored just once over his last five games. He also failed to eclipse 44 rushing yards in three of those appearances.

Ford needed 20 carries to total 44 yards in Week 9. This week, he will face a Ravens defense that allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs so far this season. The Ravens also surrendered just two rushing touchdowns to the position through nine weeks.

Look for the Ravens to dominate this AFC North division matchup, forcing the Browns to throw and abandon the run early.

The Ravens held Ford to just 26 yards on nine carries earlier this season. I don't expect for to eclipse 75 yards in this matchup.

David Montgomery

Montgomery is set to return from an injury hiatus in Week 10. The veteran running back was playing like an elite RB1 before his departure, but Detroit Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs blossomed into a star during in his absence.

Gibbs literally ran away with his increased workload, totaling 126 yards from scrimmage and a score on 20 touches in Week 7. He then scorched the Las Vegas Raiders for 189 yards from scrimmage and a score on 31 touches in Week 8. The Lions will likely continue to use Montgomery and Gibbs somewhat equally going forward, but the uncertainty of that split could lead to inconsistency for both players.

Montgomery, my No. 24 play, can still be plugged in as a low-end RB2, but he could struggle to be a major contributor for your fantasy teams if Gibbs continues to dominate defenses.

This week, the Lions also will face the Los Angeles Chargers, who allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game to opposing running backs.

Gus Edwards

Edwards only totaled 52 yards in Week 9, but saved his fantasy football stock owners with two touchdowns in the Ravens' win over the Seattle Seahawks. He also split work with Justice Hill and emerging rookie Keaton Mitchell in that matchup.

Mitchell's breakout Week 9 performance should lead to more usage going forward, cutting deeper into Edwards' workload. This week, the Ravens also will face a Browns team that owns the No. 1 defense in the NFL. This game will probably be low scoring, but I expect the Ravens to control the tempo with their stable of talented running backs.

Edwards probably won't get enough work to warrant anything more than low-end RB2/flex play consideration in leagues with at least 14 teams. He is my No. 27 option.

Week 10 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers at JAX

3. Breece Hall, New York Jets at LV

4. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NYJ

5. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DET

6. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at MIN

7. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at NE

8. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons at ARI

9. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at DAL

10. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots vs. IND

11. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks vs. WAS

12. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at PIT

13. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. HOU

14. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. SF

15. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at TB

16. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. TEN

17. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions at LAC

18. James Cook, Buffalo Bills vs. DEN

19. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders at SEA

20. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. GB

21. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings vs. NO

22. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns at BAL

23. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. ATL

24. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions at LAC

25. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at BUF

26. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. GB

27. Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE

28. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks vs. WAS

29. Zach Moss, Indianapolis Colts at NE

30. Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons at ARI

