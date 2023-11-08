Fantasy football QB rankings: Levis among Week 10 must-starts

1 of 6 | Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis steps back to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI.. | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Will Levis is among my four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 10. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 10 rankings for running backs, wide receivers and tight ends are also available and will be updated throughout the week. Advertisement

Josh Allen leads my Top 20 quarterback rankings, which are listed below. Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott are my other Top 5 options.

Players from the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams should either be benched or dropped, as those teams have Week 10 byes. New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who tore his ACL in Week 9, can be dropped.

Each of my must-start options land inside the Top 14 of my quarterback rankings.

Jared Goff

Goff, who is coming off a Week 9 bye, is inside my Top 5 for Week 10. The Detroit Lions quarterback eclipsed 270 passing yards in each of his last three starts. He also averaged 303 passing yards per game over that span.

This week, the Lions will battle a Los Angeles Chargers defense that allowed the most passing yards, fifth-most fantasy points and ninth-most touchdowns per game to quarterbacks through nine weeks.

The Chargers did not allow a passing score over their last two games, but they faced struggling New York Jets and Chicago Bears offenses in those matchups. They surrendered more than 350 passing yards and three touchdowns in three of their first six games.

Look for the Lions to come out strong off their bye, with Goff throwing for more than 300 yards and multiple touchdown passes against this vulnerable defense.

Derek Carr

Carr continues to provide great value as a bye week replacement or a fill in for your normal starter, if he faces a tough matchup. The New Orleans Saints veteran threw for at least 300 yards and/or multiple touchdown passes in his last five games.

This week, the Saints will battle the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings only allowed multiple touchdown passes in three of their first nine games this season, but surrendered at least 250 passing yards if four of their last eight appearances.

Look for Carr to eclipse that yardage total. He also should reach the red zone multiple times and has a shot at two touchdown passes. Carr is my No. 7 option and is a great replacement for those who roster Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa, who are all on bye.

Brock Purdy

Purdy is my No. 9 option. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback threw multiple touchdown passes just twice over his last seven starts. He also totaled five interceptions over his last three appearances.

The 49ers were on bye in Week 9 and I expect a rebound for their offense in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars allowed the fourth-most yards, tied for allowing the sixth-most touchdown passes and surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks so far this season.

They also allowed more than 300 passing yards in three of their last four games. Look for Purdy to eclipse 250 passing yards in this meeting. He also has a shot to find the end zone multiple times in what I expect to be a 49ers victory.

Will Levis

Levis threw four touchdown passes in Week 8, leading the Tennessee Titans to a win over the Atlanta Falcons in his first career start. He followed that effort with a 262-yard showing in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Levis failed to throw a touchdown pass in that meeting, but should find the end zone several times Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers allowed the second-most passing yards, fourth-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the sixth-most touchdown passes per game to quarterbacks through nine weeks. They also just surrendered 470 yards and five scores to Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in Week 9.

The Buccaneers pass defense allowed more than 320 passing yards and multiple scores in three of their last four games. Look for Levis, my No. 11 option, to eclipse 300 passing yards in this meeting. He could find himself as a Top 10 performer if he totals multiple touchdowns.

Week 10 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. DEN

2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DET

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. HOU

4. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions at LAC

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE

7. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints at MIN

8. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans at CIN

9. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers at JAX

10. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders at SEA

11. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans at TB

12. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. TEN

13. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. SF

14. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks vs. WAS

15. Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta Falcons at ARI

16. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers at PIT

17. Mac Jones, New England Patriots vs. IND

18. Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts at NE

19. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos at BUF

20. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers at CHI

