Fantasy football QB rankings: Lawrence, Howell among Week 8 must-starts

1 of 5 | Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (R) runs past Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Trevor Lawrence and Sam Howell are among my four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 8 rankings for running backs, wide receivers and tight ends are also available and will be updated throughout the week. Advertisement

Lamar Jackson leads my Top 20 quarterback rankings, which are listed below. Jalen Hurts, Lawrence, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa are my other Top 5 options.

No quarterbacks are on bye this week, but those with stock in Brock Purdy, Justin Fields, Daniel Jones, Ryan Tannehill and Deshaun Watson should monitor their injury statuses before plugging them into lineups.

Each of my must-start options land inside the Top 14 of my quarterback rankings. Players from Thursday's Buffalo Bills-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game were removed from my rankings.

Lamar Jackson

Jackson is among the Top 5 quarterbacks in fantasy points per game and should never leave lineups, but I expect an explosion this week from the Baltimore Ravens star.

The dynamic playmaker erupted for 357 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and a rushing score in Week 7. This week, the Ravens will face an Arizona Cardinals defense that allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game and passing yards to quarterbacks through seven weeks.

The Cardinals also surrendered at least two total touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in five of their seven games. Look for Jackson to eclipse 250 passing yards and 50 rushing yards and to total three touchdowns. He is my top option for Week 8.

Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence is my No. 3 option for Week 8, when his Jacksonville Jaguars battle the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers defense allowed the third-most yards in the NFL so far this season and rank 25th against the pass. They surrendered the eighth-most passing yards per game through seven weeks. The Steelers allowed each of the six quarterbacks they've faced this season to throw for at least 220 yards.

Lawrence eclipsed 200 passing yards in six of seven games this season and is a near-lock to do so again Sunday in Pittsburgh. I expect at least 250 passing yards and three scores from the Jaguars quarterback in his best game of the season.

Sam Howell

Howell lands at No. 7 in my Week 8 rankings. The Washington Commanders quarterback accounted for at least two total touchdowns in four games this season. He should accomplish that feat again on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles tied for allowing the fifth-most passing touchdowns per game to quarterbacks through eight weeks. They surrendered multiple touchdown passes to three quarterbacks so far. Howell also threw for 290 yards and a score against the Eagles in Week 4.

I expect the Commanders to air it out in this matchup, as they play from behind against a superior foe. Howell should total at least 250 passing yards and has a shot to throw multiple touchdown passes.

Mac Jones

Jones is a fringe QB1 play in Week 8 and should only be used if you don't roster a player listed higher in my rankings. The New England Patriots quarterback threw for 272 yards and two scores in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills, who own one of the stingiest pass defenses in the NFL.

This week, Jones will face a vulnerable Miami Dolphins secondary, which allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through seven weeks. Jones is a bit of a dart throw, but I expect the Dolphins to jump ahead early on, forcing the Patriots to lean on their passing game.

Jones should eclipse 200 passing yards and throw for at least two scores. He is my No. 13 option.

Week 8 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at ARI

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at WAS

3. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars at PIT

4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. CHI

5. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. NE

6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at SF

7. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders vs. PHI

8. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at GB

9. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN

10. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints at IND

11. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. LV

12. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans at CAR

13. Mac Jones, New England Patriots at MIA

14. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams at DAL

15. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. LAR

16. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

17. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. JAX

18. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks vs. CLE

19. Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals vs. BAL

20. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons at TEN

