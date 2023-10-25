Jacobs, Robinson among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 8

1 of 5 | Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is outside of the Top 14 in my Week 8 rankings. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Josh Jacobs and Brian Robinson Jr. are among my five fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 8. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 8 rankings for quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends are also available and will be updated throughout the week. Advertisement

Breece Hall, Christian McCaffrey, Tony Pollard, Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler lead my Top 30 rankings, which are listed below. Raheem Mostert, Saquon Barkley, Travis Etienne, Isiah Pacheco and Bijan Robinson round out my Top 10 plays.

All of my running backs to avoid rank outside the Top 12 of my rankings. You should only bench my players to avoid if you don't roster a higher-ranked option.

No teams are on bye in Week 8, but those who roster Saquan Barkley, Austin Ekeler, Bijan Robinson and Jerome Ford should monitor injury status before locking any into starting lineups. Players from Thursday's Buffalo Bills-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game were removed from my rankings.

Josh Jacobs

Jacobs was likely among the first eight running backs selected in your draft, but hasn't lived up to expectations so far this season. The reigning rushing champion eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage in nine instances last season, but reached that total just once over the first seven weeks of the 2023 campaign.

Jacobs ran for just 35 yards on 11 carries in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears. This week, the Las Vegas Raiders will battle a tougher Detroit Lions run defense.

The Lions allowed the third-fewest fantasy points and the second-fewest rushing yards (56.1) per game to running backs through seven weeks. Only one running back -- Gus Edwards -- eclipsed 50 rushing yards over that stretch.

I expect the Lions to dominate the Raiders at home on Monday Night Football, limiting Jacobs' usage. He is my No. 18 option and should only be plugged in as an RB2 if you don't have an alternative option with a better matchup.

Joe Mixon

Mixon scored just once through seven weeks and heads into a brutal matchup against a San Francisco 49ers defense that allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs so far.

They also haven't surrendered a rushing touchdown to the position since Week 3.

Mixon totaled 38 yards on 12 carries in Week 6 and 81 yards on 25 carries in Week 5, averaging a season-low 3.2 yards per tote in those meetings before the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 7 bye.

I don't expect better efficiency Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Mixon is my No. 22 play and should only be used as a low-end RB2/flex.

Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson scored six touchdowns through seven games this season, but has been inefficient as of late. The Washington Commanders running back ran for just 23 yards on eight carries in Week 7. He failed to eclipse 59 rushing yards in five of his seven appearances.

This week, the Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the top rush defense in the NFL. The Eagles allowed the fewest rushing yards and fantasy points per game to the position so far this season and I don't expect Robinson to fair much better that the previous ball carriers they faced.

Robinson ran for 45 yards and a score against the Eagles in Week 4, but I don't expect that touchdown this time around. Robinson, my No. 27 option, should be benched in Week 8.

Kareem Hunt

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford isn't expected to play in Week 8, leading Kareem Hunt to the top of the depth chart.

The veteran running back scored three touchdowns over his last two appearances, but is averaging just 4.2 yards per carry this season.

Hunt and the Browns will travel to battle a tough Seattle Seahawks defense on Sunday in Seattle. The Seahawks allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per game to running backs through seven weeks.

Look for the Seahawks to jump out to a lead in this matchup, limiting Hunt's opportunities. Hunt also could split the backfield workload with Pierre Strong Jr.

He is my No. 28 option and should only be started if you're desperate for help at the running back position.

Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Breece Hall, New York Jets at NYG

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers vs. CIN

3. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys vs. LAR

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at IND

5. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. CHI

6. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins vs. NE

7. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. NYJ

8. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN

9. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars at PIT

10. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons at TEN

11. D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles at WAS

12. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. ATL

13. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions vs. LV

14. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots at MIA

15. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. NO

16. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

17. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks vs. CLE

18. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at DET

19. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings at GB

20. Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens at ARI

21. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans at CAR

22. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at SF

23. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. KC

24. Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams at DAL

25. D'Onta Foreman, Chicago Bears at LAC

26. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers vs. HOU

27. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders vs. PHI

28. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns at SEA

29. Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts vs. NO

30. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. JAX

