Aiyuk among must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers

MIAMI, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Brandon Aiyuk is among my must-start wide receivers for Week 7 of the fantasy football season. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 7 rankings for quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends are also available and will be updated throughout the week. Advertisement

Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Cooper Kupp, Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs lead my Top 50 Week 7 wide receiver rankings, which are listed below. Jaylen Waddle, Aiyuk, Tyler Lockett, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Mike Evans round out my Top 10.

All of my must-start options rank inside the Top 24 in my rankings, meaning they should all be started in leagues that include at least 12 teams.

Players from the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans should be benched or dropped, as those teams have Week 7 byes. Players from Thursday's New Orleans Saints-Jacksonville Jaguars game were removed from my rankings.

Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk, my No. 7 option, is another WR1 play for Week 7. The San Francisco 49ers playmaker is in the Top 14, in terms of fantasy points per game, among active wide receivers. He received a season-high 10 targets in Week 6 and now the 49ers could be without two of their top weapons in Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, because of injuries, potentially leading to more targets for Aiyuk.

The 49ers will play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday in Minneapolis. The Vikings allowed an NFL-high 100 catches, the third-most receiving yards and sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers through six weeks.

Aiyuk should earn another 10 looks and total at least 80 yards. He also will likely get several chances to score when the 49ers reach the red zone against this generous defense.

Drake London

London, who was also one of my must-start options in Week 6, should stay in your lineup as a high-end WR2 in Week 7.

London is my No. 11 play this week, when the Atlanta Falcons face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers allowed the seventh-most yards and fantasy points per game to wide receivers through six weeks.

London received a season-high 12 targets last week, which he turned into nine catches for 125 yards. The Buccaneers just allowed 124 yards and a score to Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 6. They also surrendered at least 100 yards to No. 1 wide receivers in four of their five games this season.

I expect at least eight targets for six catches and 75 yards from the Falcons playmaker.

Jakobi Meyers

Meyers is a Top 12 wide receiver in terms of fantasy points per game. The Las Vegas Raiders playmaker continues to get a ton of looks while playing alongside Davante Adams.

Meyers totaled at least five catches and 60 yards in four of five games. He also scored in each of his last two appearances. This week, the Raiders will battle the Chicago Bears. The Bears defense has allowed the third-most passing yards and second-most passing touchdowns.

I expect the Raiders to throw a lot in this game, with Meyers approaching 10 targets. That should result in at least 70 yards from the Raiders veteran, who is my No. 18 option for Week 7.

Week 7 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at PHI

2. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIA

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. PIT

4. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at KC

5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at NE

6. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at PHI

7. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at MIN

8. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at BAL

10. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL

11. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at TB

12. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at CHI

13. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings vs. SF

14. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIA

15. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at NYG

16. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at IND

17. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens vs. DET

18. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders at CHI

19. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams vs. PIT

20. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL

21. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

22. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at LAR

23. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. CLE

24. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

25. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. WAS

26. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers at DEN

28. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears vs. LV

30. Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills at NE

31. Josh Dotson, Washington Commanders at NYG

32. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. GB

33. Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

34. Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LAC

35. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers at KC

36. K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings vs. SF

37. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders at NYG

38. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers at DEN

39. Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams vs. PIT

40. Quentin Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers at KC

41. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

42. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at LAR

43. Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots vs. BUF

44. Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns at IND

45. Mack Hollins, Atlanta Falcons at TB

46. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions at BAL

47. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LAC

48. Greg Reynolds, Detroit Lions at BAL

49. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers at DEN

50. Michael Wilson, Arizona Diamondbacks at SEA

