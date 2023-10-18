Fantasy football QB rankings: Love among Week 7 must-starts

1 of 5 | Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is a high-end fantasy football QB1 in Week 7. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Jordan Love is among my four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 7 rankings for running backs, wide receivers and tight ends are also available and will be updated throughout the week. Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes leads my Top 20 quarterback rankings, which are listed below.

Quarterbacks from the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers should be benched or dropped, as those teams have Week 7 byes. Players from Thursday's Jacksonville Jaguars-New Orleans Saints game were removed from my rankings.

Those with stock in Justin Fields, Jimmy Garoppolo, Deshaun Watson, Josh Allen, Daniel Jones and Baker Mayfield should monitor their injury status before plugging them into lineups.

Each of my must-start options land inside the Top 14 of my quarterback rankings.

Jordan Love

Love is a Top 10 quarterback this season in terms of fantasy points per game. He started the season hot before running into tough pass defenses from Week 3 through Week 5. Love will return from a Week 6 bye to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Denver.

The Broncos allowed the most passing yards and touchdowns and second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through six weeks. They surrendered at least 299 passing yards in four of their six games. They also allowed two or more passing scores in four games.

Love, my No. 4 option, should throw for close to 300 yards and find the end zone multiple times. He is an easy QB1 in this matchup and a terrific streaming option if your typical starter is on bye.

Geno Smith

Smith is a fringe QB1 this week ahead of the Seattle Seahawks' matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks veteran totaled at least 296 passing yards in three of his last four games, including 323 in Week 6. Now he will meet a Cardinals defense that surrendered the sixth-most passing yards and fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

The Cardinals allowed at least 200 passing yards in every game this season. They also surrendered at least two total touchdowns in four of six games, including three scores and 321 yards in Week 2 to Daniel Jones.

Look for Smith to throw for at least 250 yards. He could move into the Top 5 if he eclipses that total and finds the end zone more than twice. Smith is my No. 11 option.

Desmond Ridder

Ridder is a low-end quarterback streamer this week. The Atlanta Falcons passer threw for 307 yards and two scores in Week 6. He logged a season-high 329 yards and accounted for two total touchdowns in Week 5.

This week, Ridder and the Falcons will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who just surrendered 353 yards and two scores to Jared Goff.

Ridder is a bit of a long shot, but I expect the Falcons to trail in this matchup, leading to more passing attempts. He should eclipse 250 passing yards and be just good enough to fill in for your normal starting quarterback.

Week 7 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LAC

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIA

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. DET

4. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers at DEN

5. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at PHI

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at NE

7. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers at MIN

8. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders at NYG

9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at KC

10. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. PIT

11. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

12. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL

13. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons at TB

14. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions at BAL

15. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos vs. GB

16. Tyrod Taylor, New York Giants vs. WAS

17. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers at LAR

18. Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

19. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. SF

20. Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts vs. CLE

