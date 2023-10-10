Moore, Addison among 4 must-start Week 6 fantasy football wide receivers

1 of 5 | Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore (R) totaled 506 yards on 25 catches over his last four games. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- D.J. Moore and Jordan Addison are among my four must-start wide receivers for Week 6 of the fantasy football season. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops before your waiver wire opens. My Week 6 rankings for quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends will also be available and updated throughout the week. Advertisement

Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams and Calvin Ridley lead my Top 50 Week 6 wide receiver rankings, which are listed below. Keenan Allen, CeeDee Lamb, D.J. Moore, Cooper Kupp and A.J. Brown round out my Top 10.

All of my must-start options rank inside the Top 24 in my rankings, meaning they should all be started in leagues that include at least 12 teams.

Advertisement

Wide receivers from the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers should be benched or dropped as those teams have Week 6 byes.

D.J. Moore

Moore posted 230 yards and three scores as the top fantasy football wide receiver in Week 5. He also has been among the best fantasy football options over the last several weeks and is a Top 5 season-long play in terms of points per game.

This week, Moore lands at No. 8 in my rankings. The Chicago Bears playmaker will battle the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Chicago. The Vikings allowed a league-high 1,048 yards, tied for allowing the third-most receiving touchdowns (six) and surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers through five weeks.

Look for Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Moore, who combined for 506 yards and five scores over the last four weeks, to remain hot against this vulnerable secondary. Moore is a must-start WR1 until further notice.

Jordan Addison

Addison should be in line for a boost to his workload in Week 6, with Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson expected to miss time. The rookie, who scored in three of five games this season, lands at No. 11 in my Week 6 rankings.

Advertisement

Addison can be plugged in as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 heading into a matchup with the Bears, who just allowed Commanders quarterback Sam Howell to throw for 388 yards in Week 5. Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel totaled six catches for 65 yards and a score in that matchup. The Bears tied for allowing the third-most receiving scores (six) to wide receivers so far this season.

I expect Addison and fellow Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn -- one of my waiver-wire priorities -- to both be useful for as long as Jefferson is out of the lineup. Addison should draw at least 10 targets this week. Look for at least 100 yards from the Vikings pass catcher.

Garrett Wilson

Wilson has scored just twice this season, but remains heavily targeted within the New York Jets offense. The Jets wide receiver averaged 10 targets per game over his last three appearances.

This week, the Jets will face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles own a tough run defense, but continue to be generous to opposing wide receivers, allowing a league-high 137 targets, the second-most catches (83) and touchdowns (8), third-most fantasy points and the sixth-most yards (945) to the position.

Advertisement

They also just surrendered seven catches for 71 yards and a score to Puka Nacua and eight catches for 118 yards to Cooper Kupp in Week 5.

Like in previous weeks, the Eagles will likely attempt to control the game with their offensive and defensive lines. I expect that defensive line to shut down the Jets running game. The Jets then will likely turn to their passing game, with Wilson as quarterback Zach Wilson's top target.

Wilson, my No. 20 play, can be plugged in as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3. Look for at least eight catches for 80 yards from the Jets star.

Drake London

London looked like a fantasy football bust earlier this year, but has provided solid value over the last four weeks. The Atlanta Falcons playmaker scored in two of his last four games. He also earned at least six targets in each of those appearances.

London was targeted a season-high nine times and turned those looks into six catches for 68 yards in Week 5. This week, the Falcons will face the Commanders.

Advertisement

The Commanders allowed a league-high nine receiving touchdowns and the second-most receiving yards (1,032) and fantasy points to wide receivers through five games. They also just allowed Moore's stellar performance and surrendered 175 yards and two scores to A.J. Brown in Week 4, 111 yards to Stefon Diggs in Week 3 and 113 yards and a score to Marvin Mims Jr. in Week 2.

London is the No. 24 player in my Top 50 rankings.

Week 6 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. SEA

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. CAR

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. NYG

4. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NE

5. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND

6. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DAL

7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at LAC

8. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears vs. MIN

9. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI

10. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at NYJ

11. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings at CHI

12. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI

13. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints at HOU

Advertisement

14. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. CAR

15. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at CIN

16. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at CLE

17. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. DET

18. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at NYJ

19. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets vs. PHI

20. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans vs. BAL

21. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. DET

22. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. SF

23. K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings at CHI

24. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. WAS

25. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers at MIA

26. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at CLE

27. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at CIN

28. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at HOU

29. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND

30. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders at ATL

31. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at JAX

32. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens at TEN

33. Nico Collins, Houston Texans vs. NO

34. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at KC

35. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at ATL

36. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals at LAR

37. Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions at TB

38. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NE

Advertisement

39. Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. NYG

40. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. SEA

41. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at KC

42. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN

43. Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns vs. SF

44. Robert Woods, Houston Texans vs. NO

45. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs. MIN

46. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys at LAC

47. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DAL

48. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions at TB

49. Allen Lazard, New York Jets vs. PHI

50. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals at LAR

Miami Dolphins dominate New York Giants