Fantasy football: Goedert, Kmet among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 6

1 of 5 | Tight end Dallas Goedert is an elite fantasy football option in Week 6. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Dallas Goedert and Cole Kmet are among my four must-start tight ends for Week 6 of the fantasy football season.
My Week 6 rankings for quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers remain available for your preparation. These rankings will be updated for developments, including injuries.
T.J. Hockenson, Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, Goedert and Darren Waller lead my Top 20 rankings, which are listed below. Kmet, Logan Thomas, Evan Engram, Sam LaPorta and George Kittle round out my Top 10 plays.
Tight ends from the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers should be benched or dropped, as those teams serve Week 6 byes.
Dallas Goedert
Goedert is the No. 4 player in my Top 20 rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles pass catcher failed to eclipse 41 receiving yards through the first four weeks of the season. He then went off for 117 yards and a score in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Goedert was targeted at least seven times in three games so far this season. I expect high volume for the tight end again in Week 6 against the New York Jets, who allowed the most fantasy points to the position through five weeks. The Jets also surrendered a league-high five touchdowns to tight ends during that span.
Goedert is an elite TE1 play. He should draw at least seven targets and total 75 yards and a score in this matchup.
Tight end Cole Kmet and the Chicago Bears will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Chicago. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Cole Kmet
Kmet scored three touchdowns over his last two games and continues to draw targets from Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Last week, the tight end hauled in all five of his targets for 42 yards and a score.
This week, Kmet and the Bears will face the Minnesota Vikings defense. I expect this matchup to be one of the highest-scoring of Week 6. Look for Kmet to draw at least eight targets and total 50 yards and a score.
He is my No. 6 play.
Tight end Logan Thomas (L) and the Washington Commanders will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Logan Thomas
Thomas tied with Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller and Travis Kelce with 11 targets last week, the most among tight ends. The Washington Commanders pass catcher turned those looks into nine catches for a season-high 77 yards and a score.
This week, the Commanders will face the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons tied for allowing the fourth-most fantasy points, the second-most catches (35) and third-most touchdowns (3) to tight ends through five weeks.
They also surrendered 87 yards in Week 5 to Houston Texans tight ends and 69 yards in Week 4 to Jacksonville Jaguars tight ends.
I expect Thomas, my No. 7 option, to haul in at least eight catches for 45 yards. He should be a Top 5 play if he finds the end zone.
Tight end Gerald Everett and the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Gerald Everett
Everett is bit more of a boom-or-bust play in Week 6. The Los Angeles Chargers tight end sits at No. 13 in my rankings and should only be used if you are in a league that requires starting the position.
The Chargers veteran, who was on bye last week, totaled just nine yards on two catches in Week 4. Everett logged nine catches on nine targets between Week 2 and and Week 3.
The Chargers will battle the Dallas Cowboys on Monday in Inglewood, Calif. The Cowboys allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends so far this season, including 67 yards and three touchdowns in Week 5 to George Kittle.
I don't expect Everett to be that successful, but I do forecast at least three touchdown passes from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in this matchup. Everett should come down with one of those throws for his first score this season.
Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings
1. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings at CHI
2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at TEN
4. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at NYJ
5. Darren Waller, New York Giants at BUF
6. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs. MIN
7. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders at ATL
8. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND
9. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions at TB
10. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at CLE
11. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals at LAR
12. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. WAS
13. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DAL
14. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots at LV
15. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI
16. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys at LAC
17. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. SF
18. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. DET
19. Kylen Granson, Indianapolis Colts at JAX
20. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans vs. NO
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa runs with the ball in the second quarter against the New York Giants in Week 5 of the NFL season at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on October 8, 2023. The Dolphins won 31-16. Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo