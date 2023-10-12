Fantasy football: Goedert, Kmet among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 6

1 of 5 | Tight end Dallas Goedert is an elite fantasy football option in Week 6. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Dallas Goedert and Cole Kmet are among my four must-start tight ends for Week 6 of the fantasy football season. My Week 6 rankings for quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers remain available for your preparation. These rankings will be updated for developments, including injuries. Advertisement

T.J. Hockenson, Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, Goedert and Darren Waller lead my Top 20 rankings, which are listed below. Kmet, Logan Thomas, Evan Engram, Sam LaPorta and George Kittle round out my Top 10 plays.

Tight ends from the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers should be benched or dropped, as those teams serve Week 6 byes.

Dallas Goedert

Goedert is the No. 4 player in my Top 20 rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles pass catcher failed to eclipse 41 receiving yards through the first four weeks of the season. He then went off for 117 yards and a score in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Goedert was targeted at least seven times in three games so far this season. I expect high volume for the tight end again in Week 6 against the New York Jets, who allowed the most fantasy points to the position through five weeks. The Jets also surrendered a league-high five touchdowns to tight ends during that span.

Goedert is an elite TE1 play. He should draw at least seven targets and total 75 yards and a score in this matchup.

Cole Kmet

Kmet scored three touchdowns over his last two games and continues to draw targets from Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Last week, the tight end hauled in all five of his targets for 42 yards and a score.

This week, Kmet and the Bears will face the Minnesota Vikings defense. I expect this matchup to be one of the highest-scoring of Week 6. Look for Kmet to draw at least eight targets and total 50 yards and a score.

He is my No. 6 play.

Logan Thomas

Thomas tied with Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller and Travis Kelce with 11 targets last week, the most among tight ends. The Washington Commanders pass catcher turned those looks into nine catches for a season-high 77 yards and a score.

This week, the Commanders will face the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons tied for allowing the fourth-most fantasy points, the second-most catches (35) and third-most touchdowns (3) to tight ends through five weeks.

They also surrendered 87 yards in Week 5 to Houston Texans tight ends and 69 yards in Week 4 to Jacksonville Jaguars tight ends.

I expect Thomas, my No. 7 option, to haul in at least eight catches for 45 yards. He should be a Top 5 play if he finds the end zone.

Gerald Everett

Everett is bit more of a boom-or-bust play in Week 6. The Los Angeles Chargers tight end sits at No. 13 in my rankings and should only be used if you are in a league that requires starting the position.

The Chargers veteran, who was on bye last week, totaled just nine yards on two catches in Week 4. Everett logged nine catches on nine targets between Week 2 and and Week 3.

The Chargers will battle the Dallas Cowboys on Monday in Inglewood, Calif. The Cowboys allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends so far this season, including 67 yards and three touchdowns in Week 5 to George Kittle.

I don't expect Everett to be that successful, but I do forecast at least three touchdown passes from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in this matchup. Everett should come down with one of those throws for his first score this season.

Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings at CHI

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at TEN

4. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at NYJ

5. Darren Waller, New York Giants at BUF

6. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs. MIN

7. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders at ATL

8. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND

9. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions at TB

10. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at CLE

11. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals at LAR

12. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. WAS

13. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DAL

14. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots at LV

15. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI

16. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys at LAC

17. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. SF

18. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. DET

19. Kylen Granson, Indianapolis Colts at JAX

20. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans vs. NO

