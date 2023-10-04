Fantasy football: Love, Burrow among must-start QBs for Week 5

1 of 5 | Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love totaled at least two touchdowns in every game so far this season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Jordan Love and Joe Burrow are among my must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 5. My Week 5 running back, tight end and wide receiver rankings and waiver-wire additions articles remain available for your preparation. My positional rankings will continue to be updated for developments, including injuries. Advertisement

Josh Allen leads my Top 20 quarterback rankings, which are listed below. Zach Wilson joins Love and Burrow as a must-start play. Several streaming options also can be found within my rankings.

Quarterbacks from the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be benched or dropped, as those teams have Week 5 byes.

Players from Thursday's Chicago Bears-Washington Commanders game were removed from my rankings.

Each of my must-start options land inside the Top 14 of my quarterback rankings.

Jordan Love

Love continues to be one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football. The Green Bay Packers passer logged at least two total scores in each of his first four games. He eclipsed 240 passing yards in three of his four starts.

This week, the Packers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders allowed the eighth-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the second-most touchdowns to quarterbacks so far this season.

Love is my No. 5 play for Week 5. I expect at least 250 passing yards and three scores from him.

Joe Burrow

Burrow ranks outside the Top 30 fantasy football quarterbacks in points through four weeks. He failed to throw a touchdown pass in three of four games. Burrow totaled fewer than 200 passing yards in two of those starts.

Burrow, my No. 11 play, should rebound this week against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals allowed the eighth-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the second-most touchdowns to quarterbacks through four weeks.

The Cardinals surrendered 283 yards and two scores in Week 4 to Brock Purdy. They also allowed 249 yards in Week 3 to Dak Prescott, 321 passing yards and three total scores in Week 2 to Daniel Jones and 202 yards and two total scores in Week 1 to Sam Howell.

Look for Burrow to total at least 250 passing yards and two scores in this matchup. He should provide his stock owners with his best performance so far this season.

Zach Wilson

Wilson is my No. 12 play and can be plugged in as a streamer if your starter is on bye or has a bad Week 5 matchup.

The New York Jets quarterback did not eclipse 170 passing yards or score more than once in any of his first three games this season. He rebounded with a 245-yard, two-score performance in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This week, the Jets will face a generous Denver Broncos defense. The Broncos surrendered the most fantasy points and passing scores and the third-most passing yards through four weeks. Opposing quarterbacks averaged more than 302 yards and three touchdown passes per game over that span, when they faced Jimmy Garoppolo, Sam Howell, Tua Tagovailoa and Fields.

Wilson isn't an every week starter, but can provide low-end QB1 production this week, with four quarterbacks on bye and others struggling.

Week 5 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. JAX

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at MIN

4. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. NYG

5. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers at LV

6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at LAR

7. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. KC

8. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN

9. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos vs. NYJ

10. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers vs. DAL

11. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at ARI

12. Zach Wilson, New York Jets at DEN

13. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. PHI

14. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans at ATL

15. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars at BUF

16. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders vs. GB

17. Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals vs. CIN

18. Daniel Jones, New York Giants at MIA

19. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at SF

20. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints at NE

