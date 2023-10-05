Fantasy football: Conklin, Waller among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 5

1 of 5 | Tight end Tyler Conklin (R) and the New York Jets will battle a vulnerable Denver Broncos defense in Week 5. File Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Darren Waller and Tyler Conklin are among my four must-start tight ends for Week 5 of the fantasy football season. My Week 5 rankings for quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers remain available for your preparation. These rankings will be updated for developments, including injuries. Advertisement

T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Zach Ertz lead my Top 20 rankings, which are listed below. Evan Engram, Sam LaPorta, Conklin, Cole Kmet and Waller round out my Top 10 plays.

Tight ends from the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be benched or dropped, as those teams have Week 5 byes.

Zach Ertz

Ertz is my No. 5 option this week. The Arizona Cardinals playmaker is the second-most targeted tight end in the NFL, with 30 targets through four weeks. He also totaled at least eight looks in three of four games, including 10 in Week 4.

Ertz totaled 130 yards so far, but has yet to score a touchdown. I think he has a great shot to reach the end zone in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends so far. They surrendered at least 70 yards or a touchdown to opposing tight ends in each of their last three contests.

Ertz remains a heavily involved part of the Cardinals offense. If he reaches the end zone, he could end the week as the top player at the position.

Tyler Conklin

Conklin sits at No. 8 in my Top 20 rankings. The New York Jets tight end wasn't used much in Week 1, when he totaled one catch for 2 yards in a win over the Buffalo Bills.

He earned at least five targets in each of his last three games. Conklin hauled in four of six targets for 58 yards in Week 4. This week, the Jets will battle the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends so far. They also just surrendered 85 yards and two scores to Cole Kmet in Week 4. The Broncos allowed an average of more than three touchdown passes per game through four weeks.

Look for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to connect with Conklin for one of his touchdown tosses in Week 5.

Darren Waller

Waller has yet to reach the end zone and generally underperformed through the first four weeks of the season. The New York Giants veteran sits at No. 10 in my Week 5 rankings, mostly because I think he will score against the Miami Dolphins in a high-scoring game.

The Dolphins allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to the position so far this season. Look for Waller to snag at least five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

He can be used as a low-end TE1 in leagues that require starting the position.

Dalton Schultz

Schultz is the No. 12 player in my Week 5 rankings. The Houston Texans tight end was among the top players at the position last week, when he caught three passes for 42 yards and a score.

Like most tight ends, Schultz is a touchdown-or-bust play, but I like his chances to score again against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends through four weeks. They also surrendered at least 59 yards and/or a touchdown in three of those four games.

Schultz should secure at least five catches for 50 yards in this matchup.

Week 5 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings vs. KC

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at MIN

4. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. DAL

5. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs. CIN

6. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars at BUF

7. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions vs. CAR

8. Tyler Conklin, New York Jets at DEN

9. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears at WAS

10. Darren Waller, New York Giants at MIA

11. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at LAR

12. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans at ATL

13. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots vs. NO

14. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills vs. JAX

15. Jonnu Smith, Atlanta Falcons at BUF

16. Hayden Hurst, Carolina Panthers at DET

17. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys at SF

19. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons at BUF

20. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders vs. CHI

