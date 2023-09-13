Fantasy football: Mayfield, Smith among 4 must-start QBs for Week 2

1 of 5 | Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw for 320 yards and two scores and rushed for another touchdown last season against the Detroit Lions. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Baker Mayfield and Geno Smith are among my four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 2.
My Week 2 running back, tight end and wide receiver rankings and waiver-wire additions articles remain available for your preparation. My positional rankings will continue to be altered for developments, including injuries.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts leads my Top 20 positional rankings, which are listed below. He joins Justin Fields, Mayfield and Smith as my must-start options. Those owners who are looking to replace injured New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers can find some streaming options within my rankings.
Hurts, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes and other elite options should always remain in your lineup, but the Eagles quarterback should provide the best fantasy football production of Week 2.
Each of my must-start options land inside the Top 14 of my quarterback rankings.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings
on Thursday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Jalen Hurts
Hurts was one of the first quarterbacks picked in most fantasy football drafts. The Eagles star, who finished last season as the third-best option in fantasy football, totaled the 19th-most fantasy points in Week 1.
He should be much more productive Sunday, when the Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings just allowed Mayfield to throw two touchdown passes in Week 1. They also allowed the second-most passing yards last season, including 333 passing yards, one touchdown toss and 57 rushing yards and two rushing scores to Hurts.
The Eagles quarterback threw for just 170 yards and ran for 37 yards, with one score, on Sunday against the New England Patriots. He should double that production in Week 2 and lead fantasy teams to victories.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (L) looks for an open receiver against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Justin Fields
Like Hurts, Fields provides excellent fantasy value as a passer and runner, but was limited in Week 1. This week, Fields and the Chicago Bears will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers tied for allowing the second-most passing scores (29) last season and surrendered 344 yards and two scores to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 1.
Fields, my No. 6 option, totaled 216 passing yards and a score and 59 rushing yards in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. I expect 250 passing yards and more than 100 rushing yards from Fields this weekend against the Buccaneers. He could be the top quarterback this week if he finds the end zone multiple times.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (R) should be a fantasy football starter in Week 2. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Geno Smith
Smith is my No. 12 play for Week 2. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback totaled just 112 yards and a score on 16 passing attempts in Week 1, but he should be much more productive in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.
The Lions allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2022. They surrendered two passing score to Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, despite the fact that the star quarterback played without star tight end Travis Kelce and received poor performances from other pass catchers.
Smith threw for 320 yards and two scores and ran for 49 yards and a score last season against the Lions. He should throw multiple touchdown passes and provide low-end QB1 value in leagues with at least 12 teams.
Baker Mayfield
Mayfield isn't a quarterback you want to start every week, but he deserves consideration in Week 2. Mayfield and the Buccaneers will host the Bears on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.
The Bears just allowed a three-touchdown performance from Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in Week 1. They also surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to the position last season.
Mayfield was able to spread completions almost evenly to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Week 1 and should continue to find the star wide receivers again in Week 2. He is my No. 13 option and is a great replacement starter if you lost Rodgers from your lineup.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Week 2 fantasy football quarterback rankings
1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIN
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. LV
3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL
4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at JAX
5. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. KC
6. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears at TEN
7. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at CIN
8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at TEN
9. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at NE
10. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers at LAR
11. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at PHI
12. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks at DET
13. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI
14. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYJ
15. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns at PIT
16. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts at HOU
17. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos vs. WAS
18. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. SEA
19. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints at CAR
20. Daniel Jones, New York Giants at ARI
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on September 10, 2023. The Packers beat the Bears 38-20. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo