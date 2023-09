The NFL will hold at least two games per season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London through the 2029-30 season. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Soccer franchise Tottenham Hotspur and the NFL expanded their partnership through 2029, officially designating Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Home of the NFL in the United Kingdom, the parties announced Thursday. According to the terms of the expanded agreement, a minimum of two regular-season NFL games each year will be played at the London facility, which typically hosts Spurs' Premier League soccer matchups. Advertisement

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Tottenham Hotspur through the 2029-30 season and look forward to hosting future NFL games in the world-class Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the official Home of the NFL in the United Kingdom," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release.

"Growing the game globally is a major strategic priority for the league. Our commitment to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will allow us to continue to bring extraordinary NFL experiences to fans in London, while creating a positive social and economic impact on the local community."​

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the only stadium built for NFL games outside of the United States, with a specific playing surface, locker rooms and media areas.

The NFL held its first international regular-season game in 2005 in Mexico City. More than 40 regular season games have been held internationally since then, staged in England, Canada, Germany and Mexico. London hosted 33.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Atlanta Falcons in the first international game of 2023 on Oct. 1 at Wembley Stadium in London. The Jaguars will face the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Tennessee Titans will play the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 15 there.

The Miami Dolphins will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 5 at Deutsche Bank Stadium in Frankfurt. The New England Patriots will take on the Indianapolis Colts in the final international game of the season Nov. 12 at the same stadium.

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings in the first game of Week 2 at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in Philadelphia.

