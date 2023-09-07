Fantasy football: Logan Thomas among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 1

1 of 5 | Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) is my No. 13 option this week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Logan Thomas of the Washington Commanders is among my four must-start tight ends for Week 1 of the fantasy football campaign. Mark Andrews leads my Top 20 rankings, which are listed below.

The tight end position is very hard to predict, beyond production of elite options, who remain consistent. Most players hover around 50 yards, but can end up as Top 10 plays if they reach the end zone.

Andrews, T.J. Hockenson, Kyle Pitts and Dallas Goedert top my rankings this week and should likely stay in your lineup regardless of matchup, unless they are inactive.

All of my must-start options sit inside the Top 14 of my rankings.

My Week 1 rankings for quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers remain available for your preparation. These rankings were updated after Thursday's game and will continue to be altered for other developments, including injuries.

T.J. Hockenson

Justin Jefferson remains the top target for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, but Hockenson showed ability to produce alongside the wide receiver last season.

Hockenson was the second-most targeted (129) tight end in the NFL last season, trailing only Travis Kelce. He also hauled in a career-high 86 catches, the 15th-most in the NFL.

The Vikings will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Minneapolis. The Buccaneers tied for allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends last season. Hockenson totaled at least seven targets in 10 games last season. Look for closer to 10 looks for the Vikings star in this game, which I expect to be high scoring. Some of those looks should come in the red zone.

Tyler Higbee

Higbee is my No. 5 play for Week 1. The Los Angeles Rams will play without wide receiver Cooper Kupp in their season opener.

Higbee totaled a career-high 108 targets and 72 catches last season. He turned that usage into 620 yards and three scores. I expect Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to target Higbee a little more in this matchup because of Kupp's absence.

The Rams also will battle the Seattle Seahawks, who allowed the most points and second-most receiving yards to tight ends last season.

Higbee drew 13 targets in two meetings in 2022 against the Seahawks. He should see close to 10 looks in Week 1.

Gerald Everett

Everett and the Los Angeles Chargers host the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. Look for the Chargers tight end, who logged a career-high 555 yards in 16 games last season, to catch one of several touchdown passes thrown by quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

The Dolphins allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends last season. They also surrendered the fourth-most touchdown catches (10) to the position. Everett drew eight targets, tied for his third-highest total of 2022, the last time he faced the Dolphins. He should be the third or fourth pass-catching option for Herbert.

Logan Thomas

Thomas is a bit of a dart-throw play, but I like his chances to score for the Washington Commanders in Week 1. The Commanders will battle the Arizona Cardinals, who allowed the most receptions (101) and touchdown catches (12), second-most fantasy points and third-most receiving yards to tight ends in 2022.

Thomas, my No. 13 option, totaled a career-high 670 yards and six scores in 2020, the last time he appeared in more than 13 games in a season. He failed to reach that yardage or touchdown total, with 519 yards and four touchdowns in 20 games over the last two seasons.

The addition of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy should boost quarterback Sam Howell and improve the Commanders' efficiency. Look for Thomas to receive a fair amount of targets from Howell in Week 1 as the offense finds its rhythm. He should eclipse 50 yards. He'll be a Top 10 play if he scores.

Week 1 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. HOU

2. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings vs. TB

3. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. CAR

4. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at NE

5. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at SEA

6. Darren Waller, New York Giants vs. DAL

7. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars at IND

8. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at PIT

9. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. CIN

10. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIA

11. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. SF

12. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs. GB

13. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders vs. ARI

14. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans at BAL

15. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints vs. TEN

16. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans at NO

17. Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos vs. LV

18. Irv Smith Jr., Cincinnati Bengals at CLE

19. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. TEN

20. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills at NYJ