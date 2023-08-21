Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings

1 of 5 | San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the No. 1 player in my Top 200 fantasy football rankings. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson lead my annual Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2023. McCaffrey should reward his fantasy football stock owners with terrific production once again, if he stays healthy this season. The San Francisco 49ers star should be a focal point of the offense, which boasts a strong offensive line and plethora of playmakers. Advertisement

My Top 14 features seven running backs, six wide receivers and one tight end. Check out my individual quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end rankings for more details about my favorite players at those positions.

Some defensive/special teams units and kickers are listed at the end of my overall Top 200 rankings. Stay tuned for updates to the overall rankings in the coming weeks, as teams trim rosters and players disappoint or impress coaches and sustain injuries.

Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2023

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

3. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

4. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

6. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

7. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

9. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

10. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

11. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

13. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

14. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants, Bye Week 13

15. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

16. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

18. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

19. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

20. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

21. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

22. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

23. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

24. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

25. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

26. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

27. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

28. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

29. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

30. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

31. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

32. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

33. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

34. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

35. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

36. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

37. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

38. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

39. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

40. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

41. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

42. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

43. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

44. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 14

45. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 5

46. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

47. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

48. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 5

49. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

50. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

51. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

52. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

53. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

54. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

55. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

56. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

57. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

58. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

59. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

60. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

61. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

62. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

63. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 11

64. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

65. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

66. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

67. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 5

68. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

69. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants, Bye Week 13

70. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

71. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

72. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

73. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

74. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

75. Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

76. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

77. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 14

78. Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

79. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

80. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

81. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

82. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

83. Kadarius Toney, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

84. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

85. Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

86. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

87. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

88. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

89. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

90. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

91. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

92. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

93. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

94. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

95. Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, New England Patriots, Bye Week 11

96. Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

97. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

98. Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

99. Dionatae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

100. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

101. Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

102. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

103. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

104. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

105. Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

106. Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

107. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

108. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

109. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

110. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

111. Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

112. Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

113. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

114. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

115. Deon Jackson, RB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

116. Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

117. Dalvin Cook, RB, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

118. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

119. Rashaad Penny, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

120. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 11

121. Samaje Perine, RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

122. Damien Harris, RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

123. Devin Singletary, RB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

124. Tank Bigsby, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

125. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

126. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

127. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

128. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

129. Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

130. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

131. Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 14

132. Jonathan Mingo, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

133. Allen Lazard, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

134. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

135. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

136. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

137. Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

138. Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

139. Quintin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

140. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

141. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

142. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

143. Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

144. Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

145. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

146. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

147. Roschon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

148. Elijah Moore, WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

149. Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

150. Marin Mims, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

151. D.J. Chark Jr., WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

152. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

153. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

154. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

155. Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

156. Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

157. Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

158. Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

159. Irv Smith, TE, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

160. Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

161. Hayden Hurst, TE, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

162. Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

163. Mecole Hardman, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

164. Deuce Vaughn, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

165. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

166. Zamir White, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

167. John Metchie III, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

168. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

169. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

170. Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

171. Jerrick McKinnon, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

172. Joshua Kelly, RB Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

173. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

174. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

175. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

176. D'Onta Foreman, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

177. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

178. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

179. Zay Jones, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

180. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

181. Chase Claypool, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

182. 49ers, D/ST, Bye Week 9

183. Eagles, D/ST, Bye Week 10

184. Steelers, D/ST, Bye Week 6

185. Cowboys, D/ST, Bye Week 7

186. Dolphins, D/ST, Bye Week 10

187. Bills, D/ST, Bye Week 13

188. Patriots, D/ST, Bye Week 11

189. Broncos, D/ST, Bye Week 9

190. Jets, D/ST, Bye Week 7

191. Chargers, D/ST, Bye Week 5

192. Tyler Bass, K, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

193. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

194. Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

195. Greg Joseph, K, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

196. Brandon McManus, K, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

197. Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

198. Daniel Carlson, K, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

199. Jason Myers, K, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

200. Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

