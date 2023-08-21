Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings

1 of 5 | San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the No. 1 player in my Top 200 fantasy football rankings. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson lead my annual Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2023. McCaffrey should reward his fantasy football stock owners with terrific production once again, if he stays healthy this season. The San Francisco 49ers star should be a focal point of the offense, which boasts a strong offensive line and plethora of playmakers. Advertisement

My Top 14 features seven running backs, six wide receivers and one tight end. Check out my individual quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end rankings for more details about my favorite players at those positions.

Some defensive/special teams units and kickers are listed at the end of my overall Top 200 rankings. Stay tuned for updates to the overall rankings in the coming weeks, as teams trim rosters and players disappoint or impress coaches and sustain injuries.

Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2023

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

3. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

4. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

6. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

7. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

9. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

10. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

11. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

13. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

14. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants, Bye Week 13

15. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

16. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

18. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

19. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

20. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

21. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

22. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

23. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

24. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

25. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

26. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

27. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

28. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

29. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

30. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

31. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

32. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

33. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

34. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

35. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

36. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

37. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

38. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

39. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

40. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

41. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

42. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

43. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

44. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

45. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 14

46. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 5

47. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

48. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

49. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 5

50. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

51. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

52. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

53. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

54. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

55. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

56. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

57. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

58. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

59. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

60. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

61. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

62. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

63. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

64. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 11

65. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

66. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

67. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

68. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 5

69. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

70. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants, Bye Week 13

71. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

72. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

73. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

74. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

75. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

76. Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

77. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

78. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 14

79. Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

80. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

81. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

82. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

83. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

84. Kadarius Toney, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

85. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

86. Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

87. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

88. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

89. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

90. Dalvin Cook, RB, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

91. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

92. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

93. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

94. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

95. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

96. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

97. Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, New England Patriots, Bye Week 11

98. Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

99. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

100. Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

101. Dionatae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

102. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

103. Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

104. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

105. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

106. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

107. Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

108. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

109. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

110. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

111. Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

112. Rashaad Penny, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

113. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 11

114. Samaje Perine, RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

115. Damien Harris, RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

116. Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

117. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

118. Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

119. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

120. Deon Jackson, RB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

121. Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

122. Devin Singletary, RB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

123. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

124. Tank Bigsby, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

125. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

126. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

127. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

128. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

129. Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

130. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

131. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

132. Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 14

133. Jonathan Mingo, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

134. Allen Lazard, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

135. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

136. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

137. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

138. Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

139. Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

140. Quintin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

141. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

142. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

143. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

144. Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

145. Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

146. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

147. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

148. Roschon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

149. Elijah Moore, WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

150. Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

151. Marin Mims, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

152. D.J. Chark Jr., WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

153. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

154. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

155. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

156. Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

157. Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

158. Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

159. Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

160. Irv Smith, TE, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

161. Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

162. Hayden Hurst, TE, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

163. Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

164. Mecole Hardman, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

165. Deuce Vaughn, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

166. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

167. Zamir White, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

168. John Metchie III, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

169. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

170. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

171. Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

172. Jerrick McKinnon, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

173. Joshua Kelly, RB Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

174. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

175. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

176. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

177. D'Onta Foreman, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

178. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

179. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

180. Zay Jones, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

181. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

182. Chase Claypool, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

183. 49ers, D/ST, Bye Week 9

184. Eagles, D/ST, Bye Week 10

185. Steelers, D/ST, Bye Week 6

186. Cowboys, D/ST, Bye Week 7

187. Dolphins, D/ST, Bye Week 10

188. Bills, D/ST, Bye Week 13

189. Patriots, D/ST, Bye Week 11

190. Broncos, D/ST, Bye Week 9

191. Jets, D/ST, Bye Week 7

192. Tyler Bass, K, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

193. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

194. Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

195. Greg Joseph, K, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

196. Brandon McManus, K, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

197. Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

198. Daniel Carlson, K, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

199. Jason Myers, K, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

200. Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

