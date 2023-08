Defensive end Boogie Basham (55) spent two seasons with the Buffalo Bills. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to trade defensive end Boogie Basham to the New York Giants, a league source told UPI on Tuesday morning. Basham, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, totaled 19 combined tackles, two sacks, two passes defensed, a fumble recovery, an interception and a touchdown in 15 games last season. Advertisement

He totaled 18 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks in eight games in 2021.

The two-year veteran is expected to be a depth option for the Giants. Azeez Ojulari, Micah McFadden, Bobby Okereke and Kayvon Thibodeaux are among the Giants' other linebackers/pass rushers.

Last Thursday, the Giants also added to their linebacker group by acquiring former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons from the Arizona Cardinals.

On Monday, the Giants waived defensive back Zyon Gilbert and guards Jack Anderson and Wyatt Davis with injury designations. They also placed tight end Chris Myarick on the reserve/injured list.

The Giants announced 11 transactions Sunday. They waived defensive end Darren Evans and terminated the contract of defensive end Tashawn Bower in that wave of transactions.

Advertisement

All NFL teams have until 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday to reduce their rosters to 53 players.

The Giants will start the regular season with an NFC East divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.