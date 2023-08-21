Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings

1/5

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the No. 1 player in my Top 200 fantasy football rankings. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson lead my annual Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2023. McCaffrey should reward his fantasy football stock owners with terrific production once again, if he stays healthy this season. The San Francisco 49ers star should be a focal point of the offense, which boasts a strong offensive line and plethora of playmakers. Advertisement

My Top 14 features nine running backs, four wide receivers and one tight end. Check out my individual quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end rankings for more details about my favorite players at those positions.

Some defensive/special teams units and kickers are listed at the end of my overall Top 200 rankings. Stay tuned for updates to the overall rankings in the coming weeks, as teams trim rosters and players disappoint or impress coaches and sustain injuries.

Advertisement

Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2023

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

3. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

4. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

6. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

7. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants, Bye Week 13

10. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

11. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

12. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

13. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

14. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

15. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

16. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

17. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

18. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

19. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

Advertisement

20. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

21. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

22. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

23. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

24. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

25. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

26. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

27. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

28. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

29. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

30. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

31. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

32. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

33. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

34. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

35. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

36. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

37. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

38. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

39. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

40. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

Advertisement

41. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

42. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

43. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

44. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

45. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

46. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 14

47. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 5

48. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

49. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

50. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

51. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 5

52. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

53. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

54. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

55. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

56. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

57. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

58. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

59. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

60. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

Advertisement

61. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

62. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

63. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

64. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 11

65. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

66. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

67. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

68. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 5

69. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

70. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants, Bye Week 13

71. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

72. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

73. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

74. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

75. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

76. Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

77. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

78. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 14

79. Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

80. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

Advertisement

81. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

82. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

83. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

84. Kadarius Toney, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

85. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

86. Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

87. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

88. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

89. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

90. Dalvin Cook, RB, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

91. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

92. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

93. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

94. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

95. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

96. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

97. Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, New England Patriots, Bye Week 11

98. Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

99. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

100. Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

Advertisement

101. Dionatae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

102. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

103. Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

104. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

105. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

106. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

107. Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

108. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

109. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

110. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

111. Rashaad Penny, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

112. Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

113. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 11

114. Samaje Perine, RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

115. Damien Harris, RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

116. Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

117. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

118. Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

119. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

Advertisement

120. D'Onta Foreman, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

121. Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

122. Devin Singletary, RB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

123. Tank Bigsby, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

124. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

125. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

126. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

127. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

128. Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

129. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

130. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

131. Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 14

132. Jonathan Mingo, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

133. Allen Lazard, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

134. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

135. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

136. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

137. Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

138. Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

139. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

Advertisement

140. Quintin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

141. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

142. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

143. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

144. Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

145. Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

146. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

147. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

148. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

149. Roschon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

150. Elijah Moore, WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

151. D.J. Chark Jr., WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

152. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

153. Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

154. Jaden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

155. Mecole Hardman, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

156. John Metchie III, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

157. Zay Jones, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

158. Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

159. Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

160. Irv Smith, TE, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

Advertisement

161. Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

162. Hayden Hurst, TE, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

163. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

164. Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

165. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

166. Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

167. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

168. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

169. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

170. Luke Musgrave, TE, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

171. Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

172. Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

173. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

174. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

175. Deuce Vaughn, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

176. Zamir White, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

177. Chase Claypool, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

178. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

179. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

180. K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

181. 49ers, D/ST, Bye Week 9

Advertisement

182. Eagles, D/ST, Bye Week 10

183. Steelers, D/ST, Bye Week 6

184. Cowboys, D/ST, Bye Week 7

185. Dolphins, D/ST, Bye Week 10

186. Bills, D/ST, Bye Week 13

187. Patriots, D/ST, Bye Week 11

188. Broncos, D/ST, Bye Week 9

189. Jets, D/ST, Bye Week 7

190. Tyler Bass, K, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

191. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

192. Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

193. Greg Joseph, K, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

194. Brandon McManus, K, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

195. Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

196. Daniel Carlson, K, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

197. Jason Myers, K, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

198. Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

199. Riley Patterson, K, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

200. Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

NFL: Cleveland Browns beat New York Jets in Hall of Fame game