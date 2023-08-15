McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings

1/5

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is my top option at the position for the 2023 fantasy football season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Tony Pollard lead my Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for the 2023 NFL season. Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb also are inside the Top 5 of my rankings. Saquon Barkley, Aaron Jones, Bijan Robinson, Josh Jacobs and Alexander Mattison are inside my Top 10. Advertisement

Elite running backs are often the first players off the board in fantasy football drafts, but also have a history of getting injured and missing games, making their status volatile.

If you go into your draft with a strategy of avoiding running backs in the first round, I would target a handful of players with mid- to late-round average draft positions to research ahead of your backfield selections.

Look for injury history data, likely workload, expected strength of schedule and performance history when surveying the group for prime targets.

I split my top targets of the 75 ranked players into five tiers: Hall of Fame, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Just Napping (early to mid-round targets) and Deep Sleepers (mid- to late-round sleepers). The full rankings are below.

Hall of Fame

1. Christian McCaffrey, 2. Austin Ekeler, 3. Tony Pollard, 4. Derrick Henry

McCaffrey is the consensus No. 1 overall pick in most preseason fantasy football rankings. The San Francisco 49ers star provides a ton of value because of his versatility as a runner and pass catcher.

McCaffrey struggled to stay on the field because of injuries in 2020 and 2021, but was active for 17 games last season. He rewarded fantasy football team owners with a stellar campaign, with 1,880 yards from scrimmage and 13 scores.

Look for McCaffrey to shine even more in his first full season with the 49ers, after joining the team in an October trade. He should total at least 100 receptions, reach the end zone 15 times and eclipse 2,000 yards from scrimmage for the second time of his career.

Ekeler is another dynamic running back who can carry fantasy teams. Last season, the Los Angeles Chargers weapon totaled six games with multiple touchdowns. He also gained at least 100 yards from scrimmage in seven games. Ekeler is a great bet to repeat similar statistics in 2023. He also missed just one game since 2020.

Pollard is a very exciting player to target as he enters the season as the Dallas Cowboys starting running back for the first time of his career. Look for the Cowboys to unleash the young playmaker on opposing defenses. I predict at least 1,800 yards from scrimmage and 15 scores from Pollard in 2023.

Henry is about as safe as it gets as far as production from a running back, but overuse from the Tennessee Titans is a concern for those eying the 29-year-old playmaker.

Henry led the NFL in carries in three of the last four seasons. He also averaged more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns over the past five seasons.

Taking a running back first is always a gamble in fantasy football, but Henry's status as the unquestioned bell cow in Nashville should result in another massive workload and consistent production. He is my RB4.

All-Pro

5. Nick Chubb, 6. Saquon Barkley

Chubb is one of my favorite targets in drafts because of his expected workload and consistent production over the last five seasons for the Cleveland Browns. He may not win you many weeks singlehandedly, but his consistency will be a welcome sight for your lineup.

Like McCaffrey, Barkley struggled to stay on the field in 2020 and 2021. He rebounded with 1,650 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in 16 starts last season for the New York Giants.

Barkley is entering a contract year and remains the primary engine of the Giants offense. If he holds up for 16 games again, he could finish the season as a Top 3 fantasy points producer.

Pro Bowl

7. Aaron Jones

The Green Bay Packers offense seems to be getting a little overlooked because of the departure of Aaron Rodgers, but several weapons maintain fantasy football relevance. Jones is being drafted in the fourth and fifth round of some fantasy drafts, making him an ideal target for those who chose to draft wide receivers early.

The Packers star totaled a career-high 1,121 rushing yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry in 17 starts last season. He also caught a career-high 59 passes for 395 yards. Jones is a very high value sleeper and should produce like an RB1 in good matchups.

Just Napping

10. Alexander Mattison, 15. J.K. Dobbins

Mattison enters the season as a starting running back for the first time in his career because of Dalvin Cook's departure to free agency. The Minnesota Vikings playmaker, who signed a two-year contract extension this off-season, showed flashes of RB1-level talent throughout the first four years of his career.

I expect Mattison to take advantage of this opportunity and explode. He should total at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage and find the end one at least 10 times. He is a low-end RB1 or high-end RB2.

Dobbins is another player I am very excited about this off-season. The Baltimore Ravens running back struggled to stay healthy through the first three years of his career, but ended the 2022-23 campaign with an average of 99.3 rushing yards per game over his final four contests, including 120- and 125-yard performances in Week 13 and Week 14.

If Dobbins stays healthy this season, he could well outperform his current fifth- or sixth-round ADP. He is another great target if you plan to deploy a running-back-by-committee approach for your fantasy team.

Deep Sleepers

33. Raheem Mostert, 39. Jamaal Williams

The Miami Dolphins are one of several NFL teams who look to deploy the group running back strategy in 2023. Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., and rookie De'Von Achane are among their top options.

I think Mostert's explosiveness and expected early workload make him a great RB2 play at the start of the season. Mostert, who totaled a career-high 31 catches and 2020 receiving yards last season, also focused on becoming an elite pass catcher this off-season. Another boost to his receiving totals should push Mostert's yards from scrimmage north of 1,200. He also should eclipse his five touchdown total from 2022.

Mostert is my No. 33 option.

Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing scores last season for the Detroit Lions. He went on to sign with the New Orleans Saints this off-season. The Saints lead-back job is up for grabs for the first month of the season, as starter Alvin Kamara serves a three-game suspension.

Williams, who amassed 1,139 yards from scrimmage last season, should provide moderate production amid Kamara's hiatus. He likely will be a touchdown-dependent RB2 or flex play, a status he could keep even when Kamara returns.

Top 75 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for 2023

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

3. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

5. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

6. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, Bye Week 13

7. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

8. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

9. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

10. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

11. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

12. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

13. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

14. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

15. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

16. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

17. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

18. Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

19. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

20. Breece Hall, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

21. Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

22. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

23. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 14

24. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 5

25. Antonio Gibson., Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

26. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

27. James Cook, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

28. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots, Bye Week 11

29. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

30. D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

31. Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

32. Dalvin Cook, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

33. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

34. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

35. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

36. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

37. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

38. Rashaad Penny, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

39. Jamaal Williams, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

40. Ezekiel Elliott, New England Patriots, Bye Week 11

41. Samaje Perine, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

42. Damien Harris, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

43. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

44. D'Onta Foreman, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

45. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

46. Devin Singletary, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

47. Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

48. Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

49. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

50. Jeff Wilson Jr., Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

51. Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

52. Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

53. Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

54. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

55. Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

56. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

57. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

58. Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

59. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

60. Deuce Vaughn, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

61. Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

62. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

63. Michael Carter, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

64. Melvin Gordon, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

65. James Robinson, New York Giants, Bye Week 13

66. Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

67. Hassan Haskins, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

68. Isaiah Spiller, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

69. Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

70. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bye Week 5

71. Trayveon Williams, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

72. Zonovan Knight, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

73. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

74. Kareem Hunt, free agent, Bye Week TBD

75. Leonard Fournette, free agent, Bye Week TBD