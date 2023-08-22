Trending
NFL
Aug. 22, 2023

Home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley explodes, kills father

By Alex Butler

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded and collapsed, killing his father inside and injuring another person Tuesday in Mooresville, N.C., Iredell County officials said.

Iredell County fire services and emergency management director Kent Greene said that officials responded to the home after midnight to assist personnel from the Lake Norman Volunteer Fire Department, Mooresville Fire & Rescue, Troutman Fire Department and Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

One of the victims inside the house was transported to Atrium Health-Main in Charlotte and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The body of Farley's father, Robert, 61, was recovered during a search of the debris.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal's Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are investigating to determine the cause of the blast.

Officials said that Farley, who owns the home, was not there at the time. The third-year cornerback was the No. 22 overall pick by the Titans in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I can't imagine the type of grief he's going through right now," Titans safety Kevin Byard told reporters Tuesday at Titans practice. "I shot him a text this morning to tell him I've been thinking about him and praying for him.

"Caleb is a big believer with a lot of faith. I told him to lean into his faith as hard as he has ever done before. I know he lost his mother at a long age as well. He has dealt with a lot of adversity. As a brother, all I can do is try to be there for him."

Farley appeared in 12 games through his first two seasons with the Titans. He totaled 10 combined tackles in nine games last season.

