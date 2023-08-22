Trending
NFL
Aug. 22, 2023 / 7:31 AM

Indianapolis Colts allow RB Jonathan Taylor to seek trade

By Alex Butler
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor totaled 1,004 yards from scrimmage last season. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts gave running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade.

Sources told NFL Network, The Athletic and ESPN about the development Monday night. Taylor requested a trade last month.

Taylor, 24, joined the Colts as a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He totaled a league-high 2,171 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns in 17 starts en route to All-Pro honors in 2021.

Taylor totaled 1,004 yards from scrimmage and four scores in 11 games last season. He missed six games in 2022 because of an ankle injury.

Taylor, who is entering the final year of his contract, was seeking an extension. He spent this preseason on the physically unable to perform list. Taylor was excused from training camp due to a personal matter.

The Colts will face the Philadelphia Eagles in their final preseason game at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday in Philadelphia. They will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their regular-season opener at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 in Indianapolis.

