July 27, 2023 / 8:23 AM

Aaron Rodgers reworks Jets deal, takes $35M pay cut

By Alex Butler
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers agreed to a new two-year contract, which includes $75 million in guarantees through the 2024 season. Photo courtesy of the New York Jets
July 27 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed a reworked contract, taking a voluntary pay cut of about $35 million over the next two seasons.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and NFL Network about the reworked deal Wednesday night.

Rodgers' new contract is for two years and includes $75 million in guarantees. His previous deal included nearly $110 million in guarantees through 2024.

Rodgers confirmed the agreement Wednesday, but did not disclose financial terms. The four-time NFL MVP, 10-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro signed a 3-year, $150.8 million contract with the Green Bay Packers in 2022.

The Packers traded the 18-year veteran to the Jets in April.

Rodgers, 39, completed 64.6% of his throws for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 starts last season.

Jets rookies and veterans reported to training camp last week at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J. They will battle the Cleveland Browns in their preseason opener at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday in Cleveland.

