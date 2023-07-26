Trending
July 26, 2023 / 12:46 PM

Giants agree to $117.5M extension with offensive tackle Andrew Thomas

By Alex Butler
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas started 16 games last season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas started 16 games last season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The New York Giants and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas agreed to a 5-year, $117.5 million contract extension, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.

The contract includes $67 million in guarantees.

Thomas was the third-highest rated tackle in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He also was the third-best pass blocker and seventh-best run blocker.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman entered the league as the No. 4 pick by the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft. Thomas appeared in 45 games over his first three seasons. He started 16 times in 2023.

His signing comes one day after the Giants signed star running back Saquon Barkley to a 1-year deal worth up to $11 million.

Giants veterans reported to training camp Tuesday. The Giants will face the Detroit Lions in their preseason opener at 7 p.m. EDT Aug. 11 at Ford Field in Detroit.

