Chargers sign QB Justin Herbert to 5-year, $262.5M extension

1/5

Justin Herbert's new pact with the Los Angeles Chargers includes an average annual value of $52.5 million, the most in NFL history for a quarterback. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers signed quarterback Justin Herbert to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic on Tuesday that the pact is for five years and worth $262.5 million. Advertisement

Herbert is set to make $218.7 million in guarantees, the second-most behind only Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's $230 million. The average annual value of the Herbert deal ($52.5M) is the most for a quarterback in NFL history.

Herbert is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Chargers picked up his $29.5 million fifth-year option for 2024 in April. He is now under contract through the 2029 season.

The 2021 Pro Bowl selection entered the league as the No. 6 overall pick by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Herbert threw for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns his first season en route to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He logged a career-high 5,014 yards and 38 touchdown passes in his second season.

Herbert, 25, completed a career-best 68.2% of his throws for 4,739 yards, 25 scores and 10 interceptions in 17 starts last season. He owns a 25-24 regular-season record as a starter. Herbert completed 58.1% of his throws for 273 yards and a touchdown in his lone playoff start, a 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 14 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Advertisement

Chargers veterans reported to training camp Tuesday at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, Calif. The Chargers will open the preseason against the Los Angles Rams on Aug. 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.