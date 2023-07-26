Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 26, 2023 / 8:14 AM

Chargers sign QB Justin Herbert to 5-year, $262.5M extension

By Alex Butler
1/5
Justin Herbert's new pact with the Los Angeles Chargers includes an average annual value of $52.5 million, the most in NFL history for a quarterback. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Justin Herbert's new pact with the Los Angeles Chargers includes an average annual value of $52.5 million, the most in NFL history for a quarterback. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers signed quarterback Justin Herbert to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic on Tuesday that the pact is for five years and worth $262.5 million.

Advertisement

Herbert is set to make $218.7 million in guarantees, the second-most behind only Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's $230 million. The average annual value of the Herbert deal ($52.5M) is the most for a quarterback in NFL history.

Herbert is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Chargers picked up his $29.5 million fifth-year option for 2024 in April. He is now under contract through the 2029 season.

RELATED Henry, Ekeler offer support for Barkley, RBs who fail to get long-term deals

The 2021 Pro Bowl selection entered the league as the No. 6 overall pick by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Herbert threw for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns his first season en route to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He logged a career-high 5,014 yards and 38 touchdown passes in his second season.

Herbert, 25, completed a career-best 68.2% of his throws for 4,739 yards, 25 scores and 10 interceptions in 17 starts last season. He owns a 25-24 regular-season record as a starter. Herbert completed 58.1% of his throws for 273 yards and a touchdown in his lone playoff start, a 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 14 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Advertisement

Chargers veterans reported to training camp Tuesday at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, Calif. The Chargers will open the preseason against the Los Angles Rams on Aug. 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

RELATED Chargers, Titans dominate video competition for NFL schedule release

Read More

Free agent RB Dalvin Cook open to union with WR DeAndre Hopkins

Latest Headlines

Johnny Lujack, winner of 1947 Heisman Trophy and Notre Dame legend, dies at 98
NFL // 12 hours ago
Johnny Lujack, winner of 1947 Heisman Trophy and Notre Dame legend, dies at 98
July 25 (UPI) -- University of Notre Dame legend Johnny Lujack, the winner of the 1947 Heisman Trophy, died Tuesday. He was 98.
New Orleans Saints sign tight end Jimmy Graham to 1-year deal
NFL // 20 hours ago
New Orleans Saints sign tight end Jimmy Graham to 1-year deal
July 25 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints signed veteran tight end Jimmy Graham to a 1-year contract, the team announced Tuesday morning.
Saquon Barkley, Giants agreed to 1-year deal worth up to $11M
NFL // 1 day ago
Saquon Barkley, Giants agreed to 1-year deal worth up to $11M
July 25 (UPI) -- Star running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants agreed to a 1-year contract worth up to $11 million, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Raiders sign ex-Ravens CB Marcus Peters
NFL // 1 day ago
Raiders sign ex-Ravens CB Marcus Peters
July 25 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent cornerback Marcus Peters, the team announced.
NFL suspends Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for gambling
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL suspends Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for gambling
July 25 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike is suspended indefinitely after violating the NFL's gambling policy, the league announced.
Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson sustains non-contact knee injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson sustains non-contact knee injury
July 24 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson sustained a non-contact knee injury and was carted off the field at practice Monday in Allen Park, Mich., the team said.
Bills RB Nyheim Hines injures knee, expected to miss season
NFL // 1 day ago
Bills RB Nyheim Hines injures knee, expected to miss season
July 24 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines sustained a knee injury and is expected to miss the 2023 NFL season.
Tennessee Titans unveil throwback Oilers uniforms
NFL // 1 day ago
Tennessee Titans unveil throwback Oilers uniforms
July 24 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans unveiled the retro uniforms they will wear in two games later this season, posting pictures and videos of the throwback jerseys and pants on their team website and social media accounts.
NFL approves Washington Commanders sale as Dan Snyder probe findings released
NFL // 5 days ago
NFL approves Washington Commanders sale as Dan Snyder probe findings released
July 20 (UPI) -- The NFL approved the sale of the Washington Commanders to a partnership led by Josh Harris from former owners Tanya and Dan Snyder, who has been ordered to pay $60 million to the league to resolve an investigation.
Bengals to add Chad Johnson, Boomer Esiason to Ring of Honor
NFL // 5 days ago
Bengals to add Chad Johnson, Boomer Esiason to Ring of Honor
July 20 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals will add two legends to their Ring of Honor this season, placing the names of Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason on display at Paycor Stadium, the team announced Thursday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL suspends Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for gambling
NFL suspends Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for gambling
Saquon Barkley, Giants agreed to 1-year deal worth up to $11M
Saquon Barkley, Giants agreed to 1-year deal worth up to $11M
LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest at USC practice
LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest at USC practice
Johnny Lujack, winner of 1947 Heisman Trophy and Notre Dame legend, dies at 98
Johnny Lujack, winner of 1947 Heisman Trophy and Notre Dame legend, dies at 98
Celtics sign Jaylen Brown to record $304 million contract
Celtics sign Jaylen Brown to record $304 million contract
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement