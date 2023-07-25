Trending
NFL
July 25, 2023 / 7:57 AM

Raiders sign ex-Ravens CB Marcus Peters

By Alex Butler
Former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters is set to play for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023-24. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters is set to play for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023-24. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent cornerback Marcus Peters, the team announced.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic that the pact is for one year. Peters, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro, spent the majority of the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

The 8-year veteran totaled 47 combined tackles, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a sack in 13 starts last season. Peters led the NFL in interception return yards and interception returns for touchdowns in three different seasons.

He entered the league as the No. 18 overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2015 NFL Draft. Peters led the league with eight interceptions, 26 passes defensed and two interceptions for touchdowns en route to 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The Chiefs traded the cornerback to the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. The Rams traded Peters to the Ravens in 2019. Peters logged 346 combined tackles, 92 passes defensed, 32 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and six interceptions for touchdowns over his first 104 NFL appearances.

He is the NFL's active leader in interception return yards (822). Peters ranks No. 25 in NFL history in that category.

Raiders rookies reported tot raining camp last week in Henderson, Nev. Veterans are set to report Tuesday to the Intermountain Health Performance Center.

July 25 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike is suspended indefinitely after violating the NFL's gambling policy, the league announced.
July 24 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson sustained a non-contact knee injury and was carted off the field at practice Monday in Allen Park, Mich., the team said.
July 24 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines sustained a knee injury and is expected to miss the 2023 NFL season.
July 24 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans unveiled the retro uniforms they will wear in two games later this season, posting pictures and videos of the throwback jerseys and pants on their team website and social media accounts.
July 20 (UPI) -- The NFL approved the sale of the Washington Commanders to a partnership led by Josh Harris from former owners Tanya and Dan Snyder, who has been ordered to pay $60 million to the league to resolve an investigation.
July 20 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals will add two legends to their Ring of Honor this season, placing the names of Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason on display at Paycor Stadium, the team announced Thursday morning.
July 20 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions, a league source told UPI.
July 19 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Alex Highsmith to an extension, keeping the linebacker under contract through the 2027 season, the team announced Wednesday.
July 19 (UPI) -- Netflix's "Quarterback" was picked up for a second season, with several NFL stars interested in being featured on the show, executive producer Peyton Manning said.
July 18 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry was among the NFL running backs to offer support to Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs after they failed to sign long-term contracts with their teams and will likely play on franchise tags.
