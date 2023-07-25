Raiders sign ex-Ravens CB Marcus Peters

1/5

Former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters is set to play for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023-24. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent cornerback Marcus Peters, the team announced. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic that the pact is for one year. Peters, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro, spent the majority of the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Advertisement

The 8-year veteran totaled 47 combined tackles, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a sack in 13 starts last season. Peters led the NFL in interception return yards and interception returns for touchdowns in three different seasons.

He entered the league as the No. 18 overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2015 NFL Draft. Peters led the league with eight interceptions, 26 passes defensed and two interceptions for touchdowns en route to 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The Chiefs traded the cornerback to the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. The Rams traded Peters to the Ravens in 2019. Peters logged 346 combined tackles, 92 passes defensed, 32 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and six interceptions for touchdowns over his first 104 NFL appearances.

He is the NFL's active leader in interception return yards (822). Peters ranks No. 25 in NFL history in that category.

Raiders rookies reported tot raining camp last week in Henderson, Nev. Veterans are set to report Tuesday to the Intermountain Health Performance Center.