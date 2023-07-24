Tennessee Titans unveil throwback Oilers uniforms

July 24 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans unveiled the retro uniforms they will wear in two games later this season, posting pictures and videos of the throwback jerseys and pants on their team website and social media accounts.

The Titans, who showed off the uniforms Sunday night, initially wore the threads from 1981 to 1998, when they were known as the Houston/Tennessee Oilers. The franchise moved to Tennessee in 1997.

"It allows us to honor as many players as we can, because it covers so much time," Titans vice president and executive creative director Surf Melendez told the team website.

"It also represented our transition to Tennessee, because we wore these uniforms in Tennessee as well."

The light, "Columbia Blue" throwback jerseys feature red threading around white numbers and names. The jersey sleeves have red, white and light blue bands.

The Titans will wear white helmets, which contain the Oilers' oil derrick logo. The helmets include red face masks and a blue stripe. Titans players will wear white pants, which feature red and blue stripes on the sides.

The Titans said they will wear the jerseys at two home games during the 2023-24 NFL season, but did not specify the dates of those contests.

Titans rookies reported to training camp Saturday in Nashville. Veterans will report Tuesday to Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

The Titans will face the Chicago Bears in their first preseason game at 1 p.m. EDT Aug. 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.