Bengals to add Chad Johnson, Boomer Esiason to Ring of Honor

Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson is the franchise leader in catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals will add two legends to their Ring of Honor this season, placing the names of Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason on display at Paycor Stadium, the team announced Thursday morning. Bengals season ticket holders elected Johnson and Esiason through a ballot vote. They will be honored at a halftime ceremony during the Bengals-Los Angeles Rams game Sept. 25 in Cincinnati. Advertisement

"Boomer and Chad were both exceptional players," Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a news release. "If you look at the statistics, Boomer has a long list of quarterback firsts here.

"And Chad was a superb athlete who was probably the quickest receiver we have had here. They could have moments when they just carried the team by themselves. Both players are very deserving of this honor."

Johnson, 45, is the Bengals' franchise leader in catches (751), receiving yards (10,783) and touchdown catches (66).

The second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, known for his entertaining touchdown celebrations and production, spent 10 of his 11 seasons with the AFC North franchise.

Johnson, also known as "Ocho Cinco," led the NFL with 1,369 receiving yards in 2006. He was a two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection. Johnson played with the New England Patriots in 2011. He was released by the Miami Dolphins before the 2012 season.

"It means everything," Johnson said. "To be shown appreciation for all the years of hard work is awesome. It's a great honor and I'm very appreciative.

"I'm getting my flowers now while I can smell them."

Esiason, 62, joined the Bengals a second-round pick in the 1984 NFL Draft. The 1988 NFL MVP and All-Pro was a four-time Pro Bowl selection ranks third in Bengals history with 27,149 passing yards and 187 touchdowns.

"I will always remember I got this because of the season ticket holders," Esiason said. "They're the ones who have the memories. They're the ones who spend the money to support the team. They're the ones who know who their favorite players are and who had the biggest impact when they were there.

"That's not to be taken lightly or ever taken for granted."

Esiason led the Bengals past the Buffalo Bills in the 1989 AFC Championship game. They then lost to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII.

The Bengals traded Esiason to the New York Jets in 1993. He also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals in 1996 and returned to the Bengals for his final season in 1997.

Former quarterback Ken Anderson, offensive lineman Willie Anderson, coach and franchise co-founder Paul Brown, wide receiver Isaac Curtis, offensive lineman Anthony Muñoz and cornerback Ken Riley are the other members of the Bengals Ring of Honor.

"To me, this honor means much more than getting a [Hall of Fame] gold jacket, honestly," Johnson said. "This is home. The fans understand the good times and the bad times, the ups and downs, and they accepted me as my true authentic self.

"This is a welcome home -- you will always be a part of us -- and this means a lot to me."