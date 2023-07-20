Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 20, 2023 / 11:45 AM

Bengals to add Chad Johnson, Boomer Esiason to Ring of Honor

By Alex Butler
1/5
Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson is the franchise leader in catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI
Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson is the franchise leader in catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals will add two legends to their Ring of Honor this season, placing the names of Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason on display at Paycor Stadium, the team announced Thursday morning.

Bengals season ticket holders elected Johnson and Esiason through a ballot vote. They will be honored at a halftime ceremony during the Bengals-Los Angeles Rams game Sept. 25 in Cincinnati.

Advertisement

"Boomer and Chad were both exceptional players," Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a news release. "If you look at the statistics, Boomer has a long list of quarterback firsts here.

"And Chad was a superb athlete who was probably the quickest receiver we have had here. They could have moments when they just carried the team by themselves. Both players are very deserving of this honor."

Advertisement

Johnson, 45, is the Bengals' franchise leader in catches (751), receiving yards (10,783) and touchdown catches (66).

The second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, known for his entertaining touchdown celebrations and production, spent 10 of his 11 seasons with the AFC North franchise.

Johnson, also known as "Ocho Cinco," led the NFL with 1,369 receiving yards in 2006. He was a two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection. Johnson played with the New England Patriots in 2011. He was released by the Miami Dolphins before the 2012 season.

RELATED Pittsburgh Steelers sign linebacker Alex Highsmith to $68 million extension

"It means everything," Johnson said. "To be shown appreciation for all the years of hard work is awesome. It's a great honor and I'm very appreciative.

"I'm getting my flowers now while I can smell them."

Esiason, 62, joined the Bengals a second-round pick in the 1984 NFL Draft. The 1988 NFL MVP and All-Pro was a four-time Pro Bowl selection ranks third in Bengals history with 27,149 passing yards and 187 touchdowns.

RELATED Netflix's 'Quarterback' gets renewed, more NFL stars interested

"I will always remember I got this because of the season ticket holders," Esiason said. "They're the ones who have the memories. They're the ones who spend the money to support the team. They're the ones who know who their favorite players are and who had the biggest impact when they were there.

Advertisement

"That's not to be taken lightly or ever taken for granted."

Esiason led the Bengals past the Buffalo Bills in the 1989 AFC Championship game. They then lost to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII.

The Bengals traded Esiason to the New York Jets in 1993. He also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals in 1996 and returned to the Bengals for his final season in 1997.

Former quarterback Ken Anderson, offensive lineman Willie Anderson, coach and franchise co-founder Paul Brown, wide receiver Isaac Curtis, offensive lineman Anthony Muñoz and cornerback Ken Riley are the other members of the Bengals Ring of Honor.

"To me, this honor means much more than getting a [Hall of Fame] gold jacket, honestly," Johnson said. "This is home. The fans understand the good times and the bad times, the ups and downs, and they accepted me as my true authentic self.

"This is a welcome home -- you will always be a part of us -- and this means a lot to me."

Read More

New York Jets to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims to Detroit Lions

Latest Headlines

New York Jets to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims to Detroit Lions
NFL // 3 hours ago
New York Jets to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims to Detroit Lions
July 20 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions, a league source told UPI.
Pittsburgh Steelers sign linebacker Alex Highsmith to $68 million extension
NFL // 22 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers sign linebacker Alex Highsmith to $68 million extension
July 19 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Alex Highsmith to an extension, keeping the linebacker under contract through the 2027 season, the team announced Wednesday.
Netflix's 'Quarterback' gets renewed, more NFL stars interested
NFL // 1 day ago
Netflix's 'Quarterback' gets renewed, more NFL stars interested
July 19 (UPI) -- Netflix's "Quarterback" was picked up for a second season, with several NFL stars interested in being featured on the show, executive producer Peyton Manning said.
Henry, Ekeler offer support for Barkley, RBs who fail to get long-term deals
NFL // 2 days ago
Henry, Ekeler offer support for Barkley, RBs who fail to get long-term deals
July 18 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry was among the NFL running backs to offer support to Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs after they failed to sign long-term contracts with their teams and will likely play on franchise tags.
Tennessee Titans to sign WR DeAndre Hopkins
NFL // 3 days ago
Tennessee Titans to sign WR DeAndre Hopkins
July 17 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins agreed to sign with the Tennessee Titans, he announced on social media.
New Orleans Saints' Foster Moreau in full remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma
NFL // 2 weeks ago
New Orleans Saints' Foster Moreau in full remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma
July 3 (UPI) -- Saints tight end Foster Moreau announced on Monday that he is in remission from Hodgkin's Lymphoma after being diagnosed about three months ago.
NFL suspends Isaiah Rodgers, 3 others for gambling policy violations
NFL // 2 weeks ago
NFL suspends Isaiah Rodgers, 3 others for gambling policy violations
June 29 (UPI) -- The NFL suspended Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts, free agent Demetrius Taylor and Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans for violations of its gambling policy, the league said Thursday.
Lloyd Howell to replace NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Lloyd Howell to replace NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith
June 28 (UPI) -- Lloyd Howell will replace longtime NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith after a board of player representatives voted to pick the new union leader, the NFLPA announced Wednesday.
Ex-NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies of apparent drowning at 35
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Ex-NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies of apparent drowning at 35
June 28 (UPI) -- Former NFL and University of Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett died of an apparent drowning in Destin, Fla., the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said. He was 35.
NFL's Leonard Fournette escapes SUV fire, avoids injury
NFL // 3 weeks ago
NFL's Leonard Fournette escapes SUV fire, avoids injury
June 27 (UPI) -- Veteran running back Leonard Fournette avoided injury after his SUV caught fire while he was driving Tuesday in Tampa, Fla., the Florida Highway Patrol told UPI.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York Jets to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims to Detroit Lions
New York Jets to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims to Detroit Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers sign linebacker Alex Highsmith to $68 million extension
Pittsburgh Steelers sign linebacker Alex Highsmith to $68 million extension
Rory McIlroy favored to end major-title drought at 2023 Open Championship
Rory McIlroy favored to end major-title drought at 2023 Open Championship
Angels drop Yankees to last place, 1-4 since All-Star break
Angels drop Yankees to last place, 1-4 since All-Star break
Google Doodle celebrates FIFA Women's World Cup kickoff
Google Doodle celebrates FIFA Women's World Cup kickoff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement